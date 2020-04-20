Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Anime Casts Kenjiro Tsuda as Jigen in New Arc

Anime enters "Kara Begins Arc," but new episodes are delayed from May 3 onward

The official website for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime confirmed on Tuesday that the anime will enter a new arc titled "Kara Shidō-hen" (Kara Begins Arc), with Kenjiro Tsuda as the new character Jigen. It unveiled a new visual for the arc.

New episodes of the anime will be delayed from May 3 onwards due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but will now begin rerunning the show from the first episode instead. The 154th episode scheduled for April 26 will still air.

The anime entered the "Mujina Bandits Arc" in January.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017, and originally aired on Wednesdays at 5:55 p.m. The series moved to a new timeslot on Thursdays at 7:25 p.m. in May 2018, and then moved again to a new timeslot on Sundays at 5:30 p.m. in October 2018.

Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.

The anime is based on Ukyō Kodachi and Mikie Ikemoto 's Boruto sequel manga, which launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in May 2016. The manga moved to Shueisha 's V Jump magazine last July.