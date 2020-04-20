Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Anime Delays New Episodes Due to COVID-19

Episode 155 & onward are delayed, with rerun from 1st episode beginning on May 3

The official website for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime announced on Tuesday that new episodes of the anime will be delayed from May 3 onwards due to the state of emergency declared against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The show was scheduled to air its 155th episode on that day, but will now begin rerunning the show from the first episode instead. The 154th episode scheduled for April 26 will still air.

The announcement noted that the spread of the disease and the subsequent state of emergency declaration in Japan has made production on new episodes of the anime difficult.

The anime entered the "Mujina Bandits Arc" in January.

The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo in April 2017. Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, and Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. The anime began airing on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in September 2018. Viz Media is releasing the anime on home video.