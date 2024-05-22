Ascendent Animation Wins Two Bronze Telly Awards

Company previously earned award in 2022

©Ascendent Animation ©Re:mimu / Suiseisha Inc.

won two bronze awards at the 45th Annual Telly Awards in New York City on Tuesday for its English dubbed animeand

The company previously won a silver Telly Award in 2022 for the English dub of The Titan's Bride .

The company released an English dub of Caressing My Hibernating Bear in partnership with Japanese company WWWave Corporation .

The company is also responsible for the dub for the ComicFesta Anime of Kajiwara's isekai fantasy boys-love manga Everything for Demon King Evelogia ( Maō Evelogia ni Mi o Sasage yo or Reincarnated Into Demon King Evelogia's World ).

The annual awards show honors the best advertising agencies, production companies, television stations, and corporate video departments globally in video and film productions. The 45th show received over 13,000 entries this year from across the world. The Telly Awards were founded in 1979.



Sources: Press release, Telly Awards