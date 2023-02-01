Ascendent Animation Licenses, Produces English Dub for Caressing My Hibernating Bear Anime

©2023 Haruchika/Suiseisha Inc.

Caressing My Hibernating Bear

announced on Wednesday that it has licensed theanime adaptation of'smangaor literally, The Forest Bear, Hibernating). The company will release the anime with the name. The company will produce an Englishin partnership with Japanese company

Kevin Frane is directing the English dub . Steve Warky Nunez is in charge of audio engineering/mixing. P.M. Seymour is the assistant director will be P.M. Seymour . K. Cornell Kellum is serving as executive producer. Reece Bridger is handling the talent sourcing from No Studio In Particular .

The "healing animal-eared boys-love anime" premiered on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels in July 2022. As in previous AnimeFesta (formerly ComicFesta Anime and Anime Zone ) projects, the anime has both an on-air version and a premium version (with exclusive explicit scenes on the online AnimeFesta service). AnimeFesta premiered the anime in June, before the television airing.

The manga centers on a bear named Nowa who lives in the forest. Nowa found a puppy named Airi a few years ago, and is now raising him. When Nowa goes into hibernation for the winter, Airi is still but a pup. But when Nowa wakes up from his hibernation, he finds Airi has grown into an adult dog.

The one-volume manga shipped in Japan in July 2021, and a limited edition bundled a drama CD. The Coolmic website (viewable only on mobile browsers) is publishing the manga in English digitally under the title Caressing the Nipples of My Hibernating Bear .

Source: Press release