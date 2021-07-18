'Mori no Kuma-san, Tōminchū' Boys-Love Manga Gets ComicFesta Anime

Publisher Suiseisha revealed on Sunday that Haruchika's Mori no Kuma-san, Tōminchū (Bear of the Forest is Hibernating) boys-love manga is getting a ComicFesta Anime adaptation that will air on television.

The manga centers on a bear who lives in the forest named Nowa. Nowa found a puppy named Airi a few years ago, and is now raising him. When Nowa goes into hibernation for the winter, Airi is still but a pup. But when Nowa wakes up from his hibernation, he finds Airi has grown into an adult dog. The one-volume manga shipped in Japan on Sunday and a limited edition bundled a drama CD.

The anime will star Kōhei Amasaki as Airi, Kazuyuki Okitsu as Nowa, and Kengo Kawanishi as a civet cat named Kō. All the voice actors are reprising their roles from the drama CD.



Source: Comic Natalie