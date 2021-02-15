Isekai Boys-Love Manga 'Reincarnated Into Demon King Evelogia's World' Gets ComicFesta Anime

Io Kajiwara's fantasy of man coupling with last boss to conquer a game world

Publisher Suiseisha announced on Monday that Io Kajiwara's isekai fantasy boys-love manga Reincarnated into Demon King Evelogia's World (Maō Evelogia ni Mi o Sasage yo) has a ComicFesta Anime adaptation in the works.

The story begins when an aimless young man named Toshiaki Gozu is killed on page 3, and resurrected as a background character in a game world he has been playing. Gozu encounters the Demon King Evelogia, the game's last boss whom Gozu has adored since he was little. Gozu begins to woo Evelogia by admitting, "I fell in love with you." Together, they aim to conquer the world.

Kajiwara (also written as Kaziwara) launched the manga on the ComicFesta and Mecha Comic digital services in Japan last April, and the Coolmic service is releasing the manga in English with this teaser: "'Good, make me your owner.' The strongest couple to conquer the other world appears!?"

Suiseisha will publish the first volume of the manga in print on February 18, and the volume's special edition will bundle a drama CD with the following cast:

The new anime is part of the " ComicFesta Anime " series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. Previous anime to debut through the ComicFesta Anime project include Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... in April 2017; Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita in July 2017; Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Tsuyoki na, Mondaiji. in October 2017; 25-Sai no Joshi Kōsei: Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo in January 2018; Sweet Punishment in April 2018; Onna no Ko ga Ochita saki wa, Ore no Musuko no Sakippo Deshita in July 2018; Shūdengo, Capsule Hotel de, Jōshi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru. in October 2018; Papa Datte, Shitai in January 2019; Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!? in April 2019; Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi in July 2019; XL Jōshi in October 2019, The Titan's Bride in July 2020, Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai in September 2020, Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee! in October 2020, JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ in January 2021, and most recently, Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Yatte Mita (I Became a Kuro-Gyaru* so I F***ed My Best Friend or F***ed by My Best Friend ).

Source: Comic Natalie