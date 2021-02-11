'I Became a Kuro-Gyaru so I F***ed My Best Friend' Manga Gets ComicFesta TV Anime

'Transgender romantic comedy' about two playboys after one is transformed into a woman

The ComicFesta Anime brand announced on Thursday that its newest television anime is based on Yupopo Orishima's Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Yatte Mita (I Became a Kuro-Gyaru* so I F***ed My Best Friend.) manga. The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX on April 4, but the first four-minute episode is already available online on YouTube and ComicFesta Anime 's own service.

* The kuro-gyaru in the manga's title is a contraction of ganguro gyaru, a fashion trend that combines a dark tan with the gyaru (gal) subculture popularized in Japan in the 1990s. The manga's compiled book volume cover translates kuro-gyaru (overly) literally as "Black Gal" and spells out "F***ed."

The "transgender romantic comedy" centers around Shion Chihara and Rui Chihaya, two tight college friends who are unrivaled in picking up women. One day, Shion is given a drug by a mysterious woman and wakes up in a woman's body. It was love at first sight for Rui, despite not initially realizing that this woman before him is actually his best friend Shion.

The cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Rui Chihaya

as Rui Chihaya Kazutomi Yamamoto as Shion Chihara



(Unlike other ComicFesta Anime except the recent JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ , this new anime does not list different cast members for the "on-air" and "premium" editions.)

Chokkō is directing the anime at the studio Irawiazu, and Eeyo Kurosaki and Rei Ishikura are writing the scripts. McQ1 is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Ayako Misawa is directing the sound at BlackFlag. The publisher Suiseisha is presenting the project.

The "premium edition" of the anime with explicit scenes will stream on the ComicFesta Anime website . The "on-air edition" of the anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on April 4 at 25:00 (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m.), although the first episode of this edition is already streaming for free on YouTube .

Orishima first serialized the manga digitally, and Suiseisha has also published the manga in one volume last July.

The anime is part of the " ComicFesta Anime " series of anime shorts that have been streaming and airing since April 2017. Previous anime to debut through the ComicFesta Anime project include Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... in April 2017; Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita in July 2017; Omiai Aite wa Oshiego, Tsuyoki na, Mondaiji. in October 2017; 25-Sai no Joshi Kōsei: Kodomo ni wa Oshierarenai Koto Shite Yaru yo in January 2018; Sweet Punishment in April 2018; Onna no Ko ga Ochita saki wa, Ore no Musuko no Sakippo Deshita in July 2018; Shūdengo, Capsule Hotel de, Jōshi ni Binetsu Tsutawaru Yoru. in October 2018; Papa Datte, Shitai in January 2019; Araiya-san! Ore to Aitsu ga Onnayu de!? in April 2019; Yubisaki kara no Honki no Netsujō: Osananajimi wa Shōbōshi in July 2019; XL Jōshi in October 2019, The Titan's Bride in July 2020, Ōkami-san wa Taberaretai in September 2020, Otona nya Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranee! in October 2020, and most recenty, JimiHen—!! ~Jimiko o Kaechaū Jun Isei Kōyū~ .

Sources: Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta Kara Shinyū to Yatte Mita. anime's website, Comic Natalie