Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 Game's Trailer Reveals September 26 Launch in West

Game launches in Japan on May 23

D3Publisher Inc. announced on Thursday in a trailer that it will release Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 , a sequel to the Earth Defense Force: World Brothers spinoff game in the West on September 26 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The game will launch in Japan on May 23.

The game is getting a deluxe edition. There are differences in prices for the standard (US$49.99, €49.99, ￡39.99) and deluxe (US$74.99, €74.99,￡64.99) editions of the PS5 and PS4 versions compared to the Switch versions's standard (US$39.99, €39.99, ￡29.99) and deluxe ($64.99, €64.99,￡54.99) editions.

Clouded Leopard Entertainment describes the game:

The EDF has always fought threats from outer space.

That is, until a new threat emerges from within the Earth: Gaia Ark.

The planet is once again torn apart by a monster hell-bent on death and destruction... As the Brothers struggle amidst the crisis, new legendary members explode onto the scene!

Four military units from Earth Defense Force 6, the latest installment in the series, have entered the fray. Once again, voxel Earth's fate is in the hands of its defenders.

Who will triumph?

The game will be available with English, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese audio, and with English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese subtitles.

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers debuted for PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan in December 2020. The game launched in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam in May 2021.



Source: Press release