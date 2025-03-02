Giant Ojō-sama Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime by Tatsunoko

Shogakukan announced on Monday that Nikumura Q 's Giant Ojō-sama (Giant Young Lady) manga is inspiring a television anime from Tatsunoko Production .

Image via prtimes.jp © Nikumura Q/Shogakukan

The story centers around Oriko Fujidō, the scion of an ultra-wealthy family who finds herself growing to gigantic proportions. She had received an entire town as a present on her fourth birthday, but one day, a giant invader attacks her town. Her butler Sebastian offers her a drink that transforms her into a giant, so she strives to protect her town — but just might end up destroying it, throwing the denizens' lives into chaos.

Nikumura Q has been serializing the manga since July 2020 on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry service, which is celebrating the anime news by offering all chapters of the manga for free for 48 hours. Shogakukan will publish the manga's 10th volume on March 12. The manga was nominated by for best web manga in the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022, and it ranked #5 in AnimeJapan's 6th "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll the following year.

Sources: Mantan Web, PR Times