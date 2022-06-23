Interest
Voting Opens for Next Manga Awards 2022
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voting opened for the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) on Friday, with 50 titles nominated in both the print and web manga categories. Readers can vote for their favorite choice until July 11. The nominees are listed below, with many currently available in English in the print manga category.
Nominees for Best Printed Manga
- Akane-banashi by Yūki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- With You and the Rain by Kō Nikaido *Licensed by Kodansha Comics
- WITCH WATCH by Kenta Shinohara (Sket Dance, Astra Lost in Space) *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Tenkaichi by Yōsuke Nakamaru (Gamaran) and Kyōtarō Azuma (The King of Fighters: A New Beginning)
- The skirt rings at the landing (Odoriba ni Skirt ga Naru) by Yuu Utatane
- Odoru Sennen Kazoku by Sho Kasugai
- CELINE by Akame Hinoshita
- Gachiakuta by Kei Urana and graffiti design by Hideyoshi Ando
- The Summer You Were There by Yuama *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo by Akira Konno
- Brides of Cuprum (Cuprum no Hanayome) by namo (Baka to Test to Shōkanjū Spinout! Sore ga Bokura no Nichijō.)
- High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku by Ryō Nakama *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Amber Days and Golden Nights (Kohaku no Yume de Yoimashō)by Masoho Murano, Nodoka Yoda, and Kei Sugimura
- Draw this, then die! (Kore Kaite Shine) by Minoru Toyoda (Love Roma)
- Golden Spiral by Tsubasa Fukuchi (The Law of Ueki)
- Goodbye, Ghostgirl by sugar.
- Thunder 3 by Yūki Ikeda
- shinigami.com by Naizo Yasashii
- Shiroyama to Mita-san by Yūhei Kusakabe
- Sudachi no Maōjō by Makoto Morishita (Im: Great Priest Imhotep)
- Super Smartphone by Hiroki Tomisawa and Kentarō Hidano *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Tamon-kun Ima Docchi!? by Yuki Shiwasu (Takane & Hana)
- Dai Dark by Q Hayashida*Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Ninja to Koroshiya no Futarigurashi by HundredBurger
- Null-Meta by Kokamumo
- Bad Girl by Nikumaru
- Bounce Back by Ryō Koshino (Machi-Isha Jumbo)
- PPPPPP by Mapollo 3 *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Futari Escape by Shōichi Taguchi *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court by Ei Ohitsuji, Satsuki Nakamura, and YukiKana *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- A Drift Girl and a Noble Moon (Tsumugu Otome to Taishou no Tsuki) by Chiune
- Fool Night by Kasumi Yasuda
- Black Channel by Satoshi Kisaichi
- My Wife Has No Emotion by Jirō Sugiura *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Yet Again. (Matazoro.) by Horoda
- Mikadono Sanshimai wa Angai, Choroi. by Aya Hirakawa
- Medalist by Tsurumaikada *Licensed by Kodansha Comics
- Die Even More Valiantly by Yu Aida *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Rokujo Hitoma no Majo Life by Akitaka (Umineko When They Cry)
- I’m in Love with the Villainess by AONOSHIMO, Inori, and Hanagata *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
Nominees for Best Web Manga
- I want to end the game of love. (Aishiteru Game wo Owarasetai) by Yūki Dōmoto
- Akuyaku Reijō no Naka no Hito by Nazuna Shiraume, Makiburo, and Mai Murasaki
- He was my brother (Ani Datta Mono) by Minoru Matsuda
- The moon on a rainy night (Amayo no Tsuki) by kuzushiro
- Diamond in the Rough by Nao Sasaki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Anten-sama no Hara no Uchi by Itsuki Yosuga
- Thank You, Isekai! by Arai Azuki and Zianazu *Available on Comikey
- Völundio ~Divergent Sword Saga~ by Nanao Nanaki *Available on Comikey
- Ichizu Bitch Chan by Ironon
- Make the Exorcist Fall in Love by Aruma Arima and Masuku Fukayama *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace (Egao no Taenai Shokuba desu) by kuzushiro
- Magilumiere Co. Ltd. by Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity (Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku) by Saka Mikami
- Kamiina Botan, Yoeru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana by Hei
- The Kajiki Chef: Divine Cuisine by Sanami Suzuki *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Starting Today, We're Childhood Friends by Midori Obiya *Available on Comikey
- I Want to Be Praised by Gal Gamer (Gyaru Gamer Homeraretai) by Geshumaro
- Kuchibeta Shokudō by Bonkara
- Kemofujin by Fujisō
- Kemutai Hanashi by Fumiya Hayashi
- Kemonozyoushi ni Zitsuha Mitomerareteita Hanashi by Fumiya Hayashi
- I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl by Azusa Banjo *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
- Koibito Ijō Yūjin Miman by yatoyato
- Koroshiya wa Smartwatch ni Sakaraenai by T Chow
- Godaigo Daigo by Kōnosuke
- Gōkon ni Ittara Onna ga Inakatta Hanashi by Nana Aokawa
- Salad Viking by Sōichirō
- Jirai nandesu ka? Chihara-san by Ryon
- Giant Ojosama by Nikumura Q
- Sushi Sister Hunter by Machinery Tomoko
- Super no Ura de Yani Sū Hanashi by Jinushi
- You and I Are Polar Opposites by Kōcha Agasawa *Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- Books bought with tax by Zuino and Kei Keiyama
- Soara and Monster's House by Hidenori Yamaji
- Daijobu Club by Mai Inoue
- Daija ni Totsuida Musume by Fushiashikumo
- Dungeon no Osananajimi by Yasuhisa Kuma
- She Loves to Cook, and She Loves to Eat by Sakaomi Yuzaki *Licensed by Yen Press
- Debby the Corsifa is Emulous (Debby the Corsifa wa Makezugirai) by Masahiro Hirakata (Best Blue)
- Tonari no Onee-san ga Suki by Koume Fujichika
- Tokuni Aru Hibi by Kento Naka
- DQN Saga by Itoman
- Nabe ni Dangan wo Ukenagara by Juntarō Aoki and Shin Moriyama
- Nisemono no Renkinjutu by Jirō Sugiura
- Nippon Sangoku by Matsuki Ikka
- Pachinko. by Toshiya Wakabayashi (Tsuredure Children)
- Rebellious Commentator Mr. Endo by Yosuken
- The Summer Hikaru Died (Hikaru ga Shinda Natsu) by Mokumokuren
- Stepping on, Kicking, Loving (Fundari, Kettari, Aishitari) by Sumi Ichiya
- Puniru wa Kawaii Slime by Maedakun
- Hōsekishō no Maid by Chika Yamase
- Star Tripper (Hoshi Tabi Shōnen) by Sakana Sakatsuki
- A Hundred Ghost Stories Where Only I Die (Boku ga Shinu dake no Hyakumonogatari) by Anji Matono
- MARRIAGETOXIN by Jōmyaku and Mizuki Yoda Available on MangaPLUS/Viz Media
- The Food Diary of Miss Maid (Maid-san wa Taberu Dake) by Susumu Maeya
- Yarinaoshi Hime wa Otto to Koishitai by Kōkū Tanue
- Yurinihasamaruotokowasinebaii!? by Yomogimochi
- Ramen Akaneko by ANGYAMAN (East, Into The Night)
- Reiwa no Dara-san by Haruomi Tomotsuka
- There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...… by Musshu, Teren Mikami, and Eku Takeshima *Licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment
The winners will be announced on August 31.
Last year, Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 manga won the web category, while Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka's Oshi no Ko series topped the print category.
Yoshifumi Tozuka's Undead Unluck and Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai's The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) won the print and web manga categories in 2020. In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta manga took the top spots.
Sources: Next Manga Awards website, email correspondence