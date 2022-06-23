Voting Opens for Next Manga Awards 2022

Voting opened for the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) on Friday, with 50 titles nominated in both the print and web manga categories. Readers can vote for their favorite choice until July 11. The nominees are listed below, with many currently available in English in the print manga category.

The winners will be announced on August 31.

Last year, Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga won the web category, while Mengo Yokoyari and Aka Akasaka 's Oshi no Ko series topped the print category.

Yoshifumi Tozuka 's Undead Unluck and Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) won the print and web manga categories in 2020. In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta manga took the top spots.

