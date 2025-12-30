Silent Hill Producer Motoi Okamoto Announces Plans to Release Games Annually

Silent Hill 2 Remake , Silent hill f games considered successes for franchise

Image via Silent Hill X/Twitter account ©2025 Konami Digital Entertainment

Silent Hill game series producer Motoi Okamoto revealed during an interview with Famitsu on Saturday that Konami plans to release a new title in the franchise annually, including announced and unannounced projects.

The producer cited the success of Silent Hill 2 Remake , followed by the quick release of Silent Hill f , as factors contributing to the new release schedule.

Silent Hill f launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on September 25. The game exceeded 1 million units in cumulative worldwide shipments, as of September 26. The cumulative total includes physical copies and digital downloads of the game.

Polish game studio Bloober Team, who worked on the game, announced in February that it was working on a new project with Konami following the success of their Silent Hill 2 Remake remake.

Silent Hill 2 Remake launched in October 2024 for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam .

Silent Hill 2 originally launched on PlayStation 2 in September 2001 in North America and Japan. It then launched on Xbox in December 2021 and PC in December 2002.

Konami 's Silent Hill horror game franchise debuted in 1999. The most recent game in the main Silent Hill series is Silent Hill: Downpour , which launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in March 2012. The Silent Hill: Book of Memories PlayStation Vita spinoff game launched in October 2012. Silent Hill: The Short Message , a short free-to-play game, debuted on PS5 in January 2024.