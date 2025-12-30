Dungeon Sherpa Manga Ends in 15th Volume

Manga adaptation debuted in February 2020

Image via Kodansha © Sei Kamo, Akira Tosaka, Ryuta Fuse, Kodansha

Kodansha is listing the 15th compiled book volume of writer Sei Kamo , artist Akira Tōsaka , and character designer Ryūta Fuse 's Dungeon Sherpa: The Labyrinth Guide ( Dungeon Sherpa: Meikyū Michisaki Annainin ) manga as the end for the series. The volume ships on January 8.

K MANGA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Dungeon Sherpas serve as guides, leading the party through the dark intricate pathways of the labyrinth, while also shouldering the responsibility of carrying the party's provisions. Without them, even a party of veteran adventurers would meet an early demise in their expedition. Rho is a young Sherpa of Tyros, who had built a reputation for his exceptional abilities at traversing the treacherous depths. One day, he accepts an offer to guide the Twilight Blade to the bottom of the labyrinth and embarks on an adventure to tread upon territory where no man had set foot. A party of heroes combined with Rho's unparalleled insight into the labyrinth makes them amply prepared, but only time can tell if their combined strengths will be enough to conquer the horrific challenges that lie below.

Tosaka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shonen Sirius magazine in February 2020. The manga moved to Suiyōbi no Sirius in October 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 14th compiled book volume on September 9.

Kamo debuted the web novel in July 2014. The light novels launched in October 2018. The third volume shipped in Japan in July 2020.

Source: Kodansha