World Trigger Manga Takes Another 1-Issue Break

Manga returns on February 4

Image via Amazon ©Daisuke Ashihara, Shueisha

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga announced on Monday that the manga will take a one-issue break due to the author's poor health, and will not publish a new chapter in the upcoming issue of Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine on January 5. The manga is scheduled to return in the magazine's March 2026 issue, which will ship on February 4.

The manga took a one-month break earlier this year in January to allow Ashihara to then work on the manga's next compiled book volume. The break extended to another month in February due to Ashihara's poor health. The manga published a new chapter in Jump SQ. 's April issue on March 4. The manga took another one-issue break in August due again to Ashihara's poor health, and returned on September 4.

Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 29th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 4.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga's anime adaptation is getting a "Reboot Project" that will re-adapt the original manga from the first chapter and will include the Border Enlistment Arc, Large-Scale Invasion Arc, and B-Rank Wars Arc. Toei Animation will continue to produce the anime, and the anime's staff stated it will be a "powered up World Trigger 1st Season."

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020.

The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second and third seasons also have an English dub.

The series' first stage play adaptation ran in November to December 2021. The second stage play ran in August 2022, and the third stage play ran in August 2023. The fourth stage play adapted the "Galopoula Invasion" arc, and ran in October and November 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. The fifth stage play adapted the "B-Rank Wars Final Match" arc, and ran from April to May this year.