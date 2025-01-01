World Trigger Manga Takes 1-Month Break

World Trigger

The official X/Twitter account for'smanga announced on Monday that the manga will take a break and will not publish a new chapter in the February 2025 issue of'smagazine, which will ship on January 4. The hiatus will allow Ashihara to work on the next compiled volume for the manga. The manga is scheduled to return in the March issue, which will ship on February 4.

The manga last took a one-month break in January 2024 due to the author's poor physical health. The manga also took a break in August 2023.

Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 28th compiled book volume will ship in Japan on February 4.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second and third seasons also have an English dub.

The series' first stage play adaptation ran in November to December 2021. The second stage play ran in August 2022, and the third stage play ran in August 2023. The fourth stage play adapted the "Galopoula Invasion" arc, and ran in October and November 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. The fifth stage play will adapt the "B-Rank Wars Final Match" arc, and will run from April to May this year.