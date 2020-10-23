News
New World Trigger Anime Season Premieres on January 9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga revealed on Friday that the new anime season will premiere on January 9 as part of TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block.
Morio Hatano (Saint Seiya Omega's first season, Dragon Ball Super's Future Trunks Saga, episode director for Hugtto! Precure and Star Twinkle Precure) is serving as the series director. Hiroyuki Yoshino, Toshihisa Kaiya, and Kenji Kawai all return from the previous World Trigger anime to supervise the series scripts, design the characters, and compose the music, respectively.
The anime will feature a returning cast.
The first anime season premiered in October 2014, and the sequel premiered in October 2015.