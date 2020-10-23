New World Trigger Anime Season Premieres on January 9

The official website for the television anime of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga revealed on Friday that the new anime season will premiere on January 9 as part of TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block.

Morio Hatano ( Saint Seiya Omega 's first season, Dragon Ball Super 's Future Trunks Saga, episode director for Hugtto! Precure and Star Twinkle Precure ) is serving as the series director. Hiroyuki Yoshino , Toshihisa Kaiya , and Kenji Kawai all return from the previous World Trigger anime to supervise the series scripts, design the characters, and compose the music, respectively.

The anime will feature a returning cast.

The first anime season premiered in October 2014, and the sequel premiered in October 2015.