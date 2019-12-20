World Trigger TV Anime Gets New Season

Manga previously inspired 2-season anime series in 2014-2015

Toei Animation announced at the Jump Festa '20 event on Saturday that Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga is getting a new anime season. The anime will air on TV Asahi .

The anime will feature the following returning cast:

Ashihara debuted the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus since November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issue before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga then took a one-month break earlier this year so that Ashihara could recover from intestinal obstruction complications that arose from his recent cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal surgery). The manga took another one-month break in November due to Ashihara's poor physical health.

Ashihara took a one-week break in September 2014 to treat the nerve roots affected by cervical spondylosis (wear and tear on neck area of spinal column), and has since taken several one-week breaks due to sudden illness.

Viz Media publishes the series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump . The manga previously inspired a two-season television anime adaptation in 2014 and 2015.

