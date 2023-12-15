World Trigger Manga Gets 4th Stage Play Adapting 'Galopoula Invasion' Arc

Play runs in October-November 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka

Marvelous announced on Saturday that the stage play franchise based on Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga is getting a fourth play that will adapt the "Galopoula Invasion" arc. The play will run in October and November 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

The play will star Keisuke Ueda as Yuma Kuga, Takuya Mizoguchi as Osamu Mikumo, Arisa Sonohara as Chika Amatori, and Kensuke Takahashi as Yuichi Jin.

The first stage play ran in November to December 2021. The second stage play ran in August 2022, and the third stage play ran in August 2023.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga continues to serialize somewhat irregularly, with frequent breaks.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second and third seasons also have an English dub.