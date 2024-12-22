World Trigger Manga Gets 5th Stage Play in April, May 2025

New stage play adapts "B-Rank Wars Final Match" arc

The Jump Festa '25 event on Sunday announced that the stage play franchise based on Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga is getting a fifth play that will adapt the "B-Rank Wars Final Match" arc. The play will run from April 12-20 at the Nippon Seinen-kan Hall in Tokyo, from April 24-27 at Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall, and from May 2-11 at Theater H in Tokyo.

Image via World Trigger stage play's X/Twitter account © 葦原大介／集英社 ©『ワールドトリガー the Stage』製作委員会

The play will star Keisuke Ueda as Yuma Kuga, Takuya Mizoguchi as Osamu Mikumo, Arisa Sonohara as Chika Amatori, and Ikkei as Hyuse.

Norihito Nakayashiki is directing and writing the scipt for the stage play, GIRA MUNDO is composing the music, and Taichi of KoRocK and Motoko Kimura are in charge of choreography.

The series' first stage play adaptation ran in November to December 2021. The second stage play ran in August 2022, and the third stage play ran in August 2023. The fourth stage play adapted the "Galopoula Invasion" arc, and ran in October and November this year in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga's 28th compiled book volume will ship in Japan on February 4.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga took a one-month break in January this year due to Ashihara's poor physical health.

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020. The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second and third seasons also have an English dub.