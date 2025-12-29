Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Kaiju No. 8, Samurai Troopers, My Dress-Up Darling, Neptunia Mechanical Marie, Kamome Shirahama, & more!

The final Christmas 2025 greetings are here, which means one thing: the countdown to Christmas 2026 begins!

Aki Akimoto (Mechanical Marie)

akimoto_aki_christmas_2025
Image via Aki Akimoto's X/Twitter account
©あきもと明希

Arc System Works

Atlus

Bono Bono

bonobono_christmas_2025
Image via Bonobono's X/Twitter account
©いがらしみきお／竹書房・フジテレビ・エイケン

Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō

gomon_baito_kun_01_christmas_2025
Image via Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō anime's X/Twitter account
©次見やをら・白泉社/「拷問バイトくんの日常」製作委員会
gomon_baito_kun_02_christmas_2025
Image via Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō anime's X/Twitter account
©次見やをら・白泉社/「拷問バイトくんの日常」製作委員会

Shinta Harekawa (Akira Failing in Love)

Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (Boys Be…)

Merry Chirstmas🎄
[The figures are the 1/144 vinyl ones that Bandai made of the decoy balloons from Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket.]

Hyperdimension Neptunia

hyperdimension_neptunia_christmas_2025
Image via Hyperdimension Neptunia series' X/Twitter account
©IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART

Keiko Iwashita (Choking on Love)

iwashita_keiko_christmas_2025
Image via Keiko Iwashita's X/Twitter account
©岩下慶子

Iwatobineko (Komen Fūfu)

Merry Christmas🎅🎄
(I'll have an announcement around 11:45 AM today🎁)
※"Katashiro no Itansha" is currently serialized in COMIC Polaris.

Hisashi Kagawa

This year's Christmas doodle!🎄
I just wanted to draw a Santa who looks tough🤶
It's messy and doesn't look happy at all😓

Kaiju No. 8

My Dress-Up Darling

dress-up_darling_christmas_2025
Image via My Dress-up Darling anime's X/Twitter account
©福田晋一/SQUARE ENIX・アニメ「着せ恋」製作委員会

Rakuten Panda!

rakuten_panda_christmas_2025
Image via Rakuten Panda!'s X/Twitter account
© Rakuten Group, Inc.

Sega

Sentenced to Be a Hero

Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)

【Announcement】 Happy Holidays! 🎄 A click-to-stop gif gacha is a Christmas present from Witch Hat Atelier.🌟 Chapter 93 is available on Morning two web now! By the lake, beneath the silver trees. In the soundless mist, the boy discovers his friend's secret… Volume 15 is also on sale now.✨ Please check it out!

Koushi Tachibana (Date A Live)

…Merry Christmas.

Takahiro Sakai (Akatsuki no Himari to Kuma)

Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers

🎄Merry Christmas🎄
The Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers⚔️
cast gathered at the dubbing studio
and took a photo with a logo cake📸✨
Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas🎁✨
Broadcasting and streaming starts on Tuesday, January 6!

Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XIV
