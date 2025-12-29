Interest
Merry Christmas From Around the Anime World, Part XV
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The final Christmas 2025 greetings are here, which means one thing: the countdown to Christmas 2026 begins!
Aki Akimoto (Mechanical Marie)
Arc System Works
✨🎄Merry Christmas!🎄✨#デイモン #DAMONandBABY pic.twitter.com/H9BQKseepb— アークシステムワークス公式 (@ARCSY_PR) December 25, 2025
Atlus
wishing all our hee homies a very happy hee-ho-lidays ❤️❄️ pic.twitter.com/PSny3GG2yJ— Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 25, 2025
Bono Bono
Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō
Shinta Harekawa (Akira Failing in Love)
🪅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🪅 pic.twitter.com/q3Uw6NgtPc— 『百瀬アキラの初恋破綻中。』公式 (@momose_hatanchu) December 24, 2025
Hiroyuki Tamakoshi (Boys Be…)
メリークリスマス🎄 pic.twitter.com/gWls4gusRX— 玉越博幸 (@H_tamakoshi) December 24, 2025
Merry Chirstmas🎄
[The figures are the 1/144 vinyl ones that Bandai made of the decoy balloons from Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket.]
Hyperdimension Neptunia
Keiko Iwashita (Choking on Love)
Iwatobineko (Komen Fūfu)
メリークリスマス🎅🎄— 岩飛猫『透明男と人間女』『狐面夫婦』『人間のいない国』公式アカウント (@iwatobinekoFTB) December 24, 2025
（本日11時45分ごろにお知らせがあります🎁）
※『片白の医端者』COMICポラリスにて連載中 pic.twitter.com/ZbKgDPad52
Merry Christmas🎅🎄
(I'll have an announcement around 11:45 AM today🎁)
※"Katashiro no Itansha" is currently serialized in COMIC Polaris.
Hisashi Kagawa
今年のクリスマスらくがき！🎄— 香川久 Hisashi Kagawa (@DanngoDaisuki) December 24, 2025
ただ強そうに見えるサンタが描きたかっただけ🤶
雑だし全くハッピーには見えない😓 pic.twitter.com/dSf73K8c6T
This year's Christmas doodle!🎄
I just wanted to draw a Santa who looks tough🤶
It's messy and doesn't look happy at all😓
Kaiju No. 8
◤ #怪獣8号 THE GAME キャラクターボイス動画— 怪獣８号 THE GAME 好評配信中！【公式】 (@Kj8_TheGame) December 24, 2025
#四ノ宮キコル CV: #ファイルーズあい ◢
サンタに感謝しなさい！#怪獣8G pic.twitter.com/2FiOaygRfj
My Dress-Up Darling
Rakuten Panda!
Sega
Happy Holidays! 🎄— SEGA (@SEGA) December 24, 2025
Can you find all the Sonic characters hiding in our tree? 👀 pic.twitter.com/2PdsJ5jjGS
Sentenced to Be a Hero
Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier)
【お知らせ】Happy Holidays！🎄 クリックで止まるgifガチャが『とんがり帽子のアトリエ』からのクリスマスプレゼントです🌟最新93話がモーツーwebで掲載中！湖のほとり、銀の木陰。音の消えた霧の中で、少年は友の秘密を知り…。最新15巻も好評発売中✨よろしくね！#Δ帽子https://t.co/lkFc2RxyhQ pic.twitter.com/RDmpftWQNk— 白浜鴎/とんがり帽子アニメ化 (@shirahamakamome) December 25, 2025
【Announcement】 Happy Holidays! 🎄 A click-to-stop gif gacha is a Christmas present from Witch Hat Atelier.🌟 Chapter 93 is available on Morning two web now! By the lake, beneath the silver trees. In the soundless mist, the boy discovers his friend's secret… Volume 15 is also on sale now.✨ Please check it out!
Koushi Tachibana (Date A Live)
……メリークリスマス。 https://t.co/eXJGrdNqXA pic.twitter.com/KUhDG8jpHj— 橘公司 (@KoshiTachibana) December 24, 2025
…Merry Christmas.
Takahiro Sakai (Akatsuki no Himari to Kuma)
クリスマスのお話 pic.twitter.com/ZohScEB7R7— サカイタカヒロ (@sakai_tak) December 24, 2025
Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers
🎄メリークリスマス🎄— TVアニメ『鎧真伝サムライトルーパー』公式 (@samuraitroo_pr) December 25, 2025
鎧真伝サムライトルーパー⚔️
アフレコ現場に集まったキャスト陣で、
ロゴ入りケーキと一緒にパシャリ📸✨
皆さま、素敵なクリスマスをお過ごしください🎁✨
1/6(火)より放送・配信スタート！#サムライトルーパー pic.twitter.com/ZDOZVn9ryv
🎄Merry Christmas🎄
The Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers⚔️
cast gathered at the dubbing studio
and took a photo with a logo cake📸✨
Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas🎁✨
Broadcasting and streaming starts on Tuesday, January 6!
Did we miss any Christmas greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!