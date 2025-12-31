News
1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Tops Japan's Box Office in 2025
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-, more rank in top 10
Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic and foreign films for 2025 on Wednesday.
The domestic list consists of five anime films, one live-action film based on a manga, and another live-action film based on a horror game. The lists and earnings are current as of December and are partially estimated.
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2025
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns: 38.71 billion yen (as of December 28, about US$247 million)
- Kokuho (National Treasure): 18.35 billion yen (as of December 28, about US$117 million)
- Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback (Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback): 14.7 billion yen (about US$93.8 million)
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc 9.95 billion yen (as of December 28; the film has been confirmed to earn 10.01 billion yen or about US$63.9 million on December 31)
- Cells at Work!: 6.35 billion yen (about US$40.5 million)
- Gekijōban TOKYO MER ~Hashiru Kinkyū Kyūmei-shitsu~ Nankai Mission (TOKYO MER The Movie: Mobile Emergency Room Southern Sea Mission): 5.27 billion yen (about US$33.6 million)
- Exit 8: 5.1 billion yen (about US$32.5 million)
- Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Esekai Monogatari (Doraemon: Nobita's Art World Tales): 4.6 billion yen (about US$29.3 million)
- Film Grand Maison Paris: 4.2 billion yen (about US$26.8 million)
- Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-: 3.59 billion yen (about US$22.9 million)
Last year, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram (Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube) topped the list, earning 15.8 billion yen (about US$102 million at the time).
Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2025
- Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning: 5.27 billion yen (about US$33.6 million)
- Moana 2: 5.17 billion yen (about US$33.01 million)
- Jurassic World Rebirth: 4.9 billion yen (about US$31.2 million)
- A Minecraft Movie: 3.95 billion yen (about US$25.2 million)
- Wicked: 3.54 billion yen (about US$22.6 million)
- Lilo & Stitch: 3.39 billion yen (about US$21.6 million)
- Mufasa: The Lion King: 2.25 billion yen (about US$14.3 million)
- F1 the Movie: 2.12 billion yen (as of November 30, about US$13.5 million)
- Conclave: 1.15 billion yen (about US$7.3 million)
- Captain America: Brave New World: 1.14 billion yen (about US$7.2 million)
Last year, Inside Out 2 topped the list, earning 5.36 billion yen (about US$34.7 million at the time).
Source: Cinema Today (壬生智裕) (link 2, 壬生智裕)