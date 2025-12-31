1st Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Tops Japan's Box Office in 2025

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Japanese entertainment news website Cinema Today reported on Bunka Tsūshinsha's top 10 highest-earning domestic and foreign films for 2025 on Wednesday.

The domestic list consists of five anime films, one live-action film based on a manga, and another live-action film based on a horror game. The lists and earnings are current as of December and are partially estimated.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Domestic Films in Japan in 2025

Last year, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ( Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ) topped the list, earning 15.8 billion yen (about US$102 million at the time).

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Foreign Films in Japan in 2025

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning : 5.27 billion yen (about US$33.6 million) Moana 2 : 5.17 billion yen (about US$33.01 million) Jurassic World Rebirth : 4.9 billion yen (about US$31.2 million) A Minecraft Movie : 3.95 billion yen (about US$25.2 million) Wicked : 3.54 billion yen (about US$22.6 million) Lilo & Stitch : 3.39 billion yen (about US$21.6 million) Mufasa: The Lion King : 2.25 billion yen (about US$14.3 million) F1 the Movie : 2.12 billion yen (as of November 30, about US$13.5 million) Conclave : 1.15 billion yen (about US$7.3 million) Captain America: Brave New World : 1.14 billion yen (about US$7.2 million)

Last year, Inside Out 2 topped the list, earning 5.36 billion yen (about US$34.7 million at the time).

Source: Cinema Today (壬生智裕) (link 2, 壬生智裕)