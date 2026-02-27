Beyond Twilight Short Anime's Trailer Reveals Cast, Staff, Ending Theme Song Artist, April 7 Premiere

The official X/Twitter account for Asahi Shimbun Publications ' Nemuki+ magazine revealed on Friday the cast, staff, trailer, and April 7 premiere for the television short anime adaptation of Ichiko Ima 's Hyakki Yakou Shou ( Beyond Twilight ) horror manga. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "Nani ni mo Narenai" by yangskinny .

The anime stars Nobuhiko Okamoto as Ritsu, Ikumi Hasegawa as Tsukasa, and Hironori Kondō as Seiran.

Saya Fukase ( Iya na Kao Sare Nagara Opantsu Misete Moraitai ) is directing the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio with production cooperation from UWAN Pictures . Taeko Miura ( Kanagawa Elves ) is the sound director.

The anime will premiere on April 7 on TV Kanagawa (tvk) at 9:55 p.m. JST.

Image via Nemuki+'s X/Twitter account © Ichiko Ima, Nemuki+

The anime will be a series of shorts, and will also stream online.

Aurora Publishing, Inc. had previously published the manga in English under the name Beyond Twilight , but the company only published one volume in 2010 before it shut down. Amazon's listing of Aurora's release describes the manga:

Since birth, Ritsu has inherited the ability to see spirits and demons from his novelist grandfather, a sort of sixth sense. However, when his grandfather passes away, he loses the protection he had when under his care and ends up forming a contract with a demon named Blue Storm.

Ima debuted the ongoing manga in Nemuki in 1995, and it moved to Nemuki+ when Nemuki ceased publication in 2012. The manga's 31st compiled book volume shipped in Japan in April 2024, and the 32nd volume will ship on April 7.

The manga was recommended in the 2005 Japanese Media Arts Festival, and won an Excellence Award at the 2006 Media Arts Festival. The manga was a finalist for the Grand Prize at the 9th Tezuka Osamu Bunka-sho ("Tezuka Cultural Award") in 2005.

The manga inspired stage play adaptations in 2003 and 2006, and inspired a live-action television series adaptation in 2007.