North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 22-28

2.5 Dimensional Seduction, Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance anime; Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness, My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 February 24
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Collector's Edition Steelbook BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 February 24
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance BD 1AnimeNewsNetwork Aniplex of America US$115.98 February 24
Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance BD 2Please Aniplex of America US$115.98 February 24

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Almark Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 4Cite Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Blue Lock Omnibus GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$22.99 February 24
Brunhild the Dragonslayer GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Cheeky Brat GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Cosmos GN 4Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 24
Cupid Is Struck by Lightning GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 24
A Curtain Call for You GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 February 24
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness GN 1Please Dark Horse US$14.99 February 24
D.N.Angel New Edition GN 2Please Yen Press US$22.00 February 24
The Dangers in My Heart GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 24
The Darwin Incident GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 February 24
Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 24
The Failure at God School GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
The Fake Alchemist GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
FISHGOD GN 1Please Manga Mavericks Books US$14.99 February 24
Futari Switch GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 24
GALAXIAS GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 24
His Sensual Whisper: The Voice That Sets Me On Fire GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 24
Hitting Rewind With You GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 24
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 24
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 24
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 3Please Seven Seas US$27.99 February 24
The Idol's Escape GNPlease Yen Press US$24.00 February 24
In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
In the Land of Leadale GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Insomniacs After School GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 24
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 27Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 24
Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Bathhouse GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Kitayama and Minamiya GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Laid-Back Camp GN 17Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Mad Miniscape GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Mechanical Marie GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Murciélago GN 26Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 24
My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 24
Mysterious Disappearances GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 24
Nina the Starry Bride GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 24
Nomi x Shiba GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 24
Now That We Draw GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 24
Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
A Prince of a Friend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 24
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 35Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 24
The Shiunji Family Children GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Shy GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Slasher Maidens GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Spring Storm and Monster GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Übel Blatt Deluxe Edition GN 5Please Yen Press US$55.00 February 24
Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 24
Wait, I Love You GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 24
The War of Greedy Witches GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 24
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 24
Yes, No, or Maybe? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 24
You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 24

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Almark GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 16Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Astro Baby GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 24
Betrayers Love Song GN 1Please Kuma US$9.99 February 24
Brunhild the Dragonslayer GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Cheeky Brat GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Cosmos GN 4Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 24
Cupid Is Struck by Lightning GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
A Curtain Call for You GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 24
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness GN 1Please Dark Horse US$8.99 February 24
D.N.Angel New Edition GN 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 February 24
The Dangers in My Heart GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
The Darwin Incident GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
Demon Ruler: The Over-Leveling of a Man Who Just Wants to go Home on Time GNs 1-2Please Amazia US$9.99 each February 27
A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough GN 12Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
Disney Manga: Stitch! The Manga Collection GN 9Please Tokyopop US$9.99 February 24
The Dropout１☆ Magician Unconsciously Uses Cheats Today As Well GN 5Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
The Failure at God School GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
The Fake Alchemist GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
FISHGOD GN 1Please Manga Mavericks Books US$5.99 February 24
Fungus and Iron GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
Futari Switch GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
GALAXIAS GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 24
God Came To Apologize Because I Had a Hard Time In My Past Life GN 6Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
Goodbye, Dragon Life GN 13Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
His Sensual Whisper: The Voice That Sets Me On Fire GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
Hitting Rewind With You GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 24
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
I Got Double the Skills from God!! GN 1Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
I Heard My Lovely Sister-In-Law's Engagement Was Broken So I'm Going to Show Them My 'Thanks!' GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25
I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
I'm an Entangled Mob: Seems the Way to a Prince is his Stomach! GN 3Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 24
The Idol's Escape GNPlease Yen Press US$9.99 February 24
The Immortal King Wants To Live A Slow Life GNs 1-2Please alphapolis US$8.34 each February 27
Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25
In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
In the Land of Leadale GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Insomniacs After School GN 13Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 24
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 27Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Bathhouse GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Kitayama and Minamiya GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 24
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
The Lady Who Lied Her Way to Knighthood GN 15Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27
Laid-Back Camp GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25
Love, That's an Understatement GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
Mad Miniscape GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Magic on Deathrow GNs 1-2Please Amazia US$9.99 each February 27
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Mechanical Marie GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Murciélago GN 26Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
My Death-Defying Dog: Man's Best Friend, World's Best Savior GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25
My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 24
My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
Mysterious Disappearances GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
Nana & Kaoru: Black Label GN 3Please Denpa US$12.99 February 24
Nomi x Shiba GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Now That We Draw GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
A Prince of a Friend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 35Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
The Shiunji Family Children GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Shy GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Slasher Maidens GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Splatoon GNs 15-16Please Viz Media US$6.99 each February 24
Spring Storm and Monster GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Stan By Me GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 February 24
Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
The War of Greedy Witches GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25
Wild Strawberry GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 24
WIND BREAKER GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
WITCH WATCH GN 17Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 24
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24
Yes, No, or Maybe? GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24
You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 24

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 February 24
Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 February 24

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 26
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 32Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 26
Guild Handyman? More like Mastermind! Using My Hidden Skills in the Shadows Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 25
Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 27
An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 26
Knock Yourself Out! The Goddess Beat the Final Boss in the Tutorial, So Now I'm Free to Do Whatever Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 25
One Last Hurrah! The Grayed Heroes Explore a Vivid Future Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 26
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 27
My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
Revenge of the Soul Eater: Cast Out as a Weakling by My Sword Saint Father Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
City Hunter Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease Clouded Leopard US$24.99 February 26
Pokémon FireRed Version Switch gameCite Nintendo US$19.99 February 27
Pokémon LeafGreen Version Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$19.99 February 27
Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition Switch 2 gamePlease CAPCOM US$39.99 February 27
Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$69.99 February 27
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Switch 2 gamePlease CAPCOM US$49.99 February 27
Tales of Berseria Remastered Switch, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$39.99 February 27

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Oshi no Ko TV Anime 1st Season Official Guidebook: First ReportPlease Yen Press US$30.00 February 24


