News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 22-28
posted on by Alex Mateo
2.5 Dimensional Seduction, Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance anime; Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness, My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|February 24
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction Collector's Edition Steelbook BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|February 24
|Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance BD 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Aniplex of America
|US$115.98
|February 24
|Rurouni Kenshin: Kyoto Disturbance BD 2Please
|Aniplex of America
|US$115.98
|February 24
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Almark Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Blue Lock Omnibus GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|February 24
|Brunhild the Dragonslayer GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Cheeky Brat GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Cosmos GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 24
|Cupid Is Struck by Lightning GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 24
|A Curtain Call for You GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|February 24
|Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|February 24
|D.N.Angel New Edition GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$22.00
|February 24
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 24
|The Darwin Incident GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.95
|February 24
|Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 24
|The Failure at God School GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|The Fake Alchemist GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|FISHGOD GN 1Please
|Manga Mavericks Books
|US$14.99
|February 24
|Futari Switch GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 24
|GALAXIAS GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 24
|His Sensual Whisper: The Voice That Sets Me On Fire GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 24
|Hitting Rewind With You GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 24
|How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 24
|I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 24
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|February 24
|The Idol's Escape GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$24.00
|February 24
|In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|In the Land of Leadale GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Insomniacs After School GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 24
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Karate Survivor In Another World GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 24
|Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Bathhouse GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Kitayama and Minamiya GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 24
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Laid-Back Camp GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Mad Miniscape GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Mechanical Marie GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Murciélago GN 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 24
|My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 24
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 24
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 24
|Nomi x Shiba GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 24
|Now That We Draw GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 24
|Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|A Prince of a Friend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 24
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 35Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 24
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Shy GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Slasher Maidens GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Spring Storm and Monster GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Übel Blatt Deluxe Edition GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$55.00
|February 24
|Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 24
|Wait, I Love You GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 24
|The War of Greedy Witches GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 24
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 24
|Yes, No, or Maybe? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 24
|You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 24
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Almark GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 16Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Astro Baby GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Betrayers Love Song GN 1Please
|Kuma
|US$9.99
|February 24
|Brunhild the Dragonslayer GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Cheeky Brat GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Cosmos GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 24
|Cupid Is Struck by Lightning GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|A Curtain Call for You GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 24
|Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness GN 1Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|February 24
|D.N.Angel New Edition GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|February 24
|The Dangers in My Heart GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|The Darwin Incident GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|Demon Ruler: The Over-Leveling of a Man Who Just Wants to go Home on Time GNs 1-2Please
|Amazia
|US$9.99 each
|February 27
|A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough GN 12Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|Disney Manga: Stitch! The Manga Collection GN 9Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|February 24
|The Dropout１☆ Magician Unconsciously Uses Cheats Today As Well GN 5Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|The Failure at God School GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|The Fake Alchemist GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|FISHGOD GN 1Please
|Manga Mavericks Books
|US$5.99
|February 24
|Fungus and Iron GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|Futari Switch GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|GALAXIAS GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 24
|God Came To Apologize Because I Had a Hard Time In My Past Life GN 6Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|Goodbye, Dragon Life GN 13Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|His Sensual Whisper: The Voice That Sets Me On Fire GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|Hitting Rewind With You GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 24
|How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|I Got Double the Skills from God!! GN 1Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|I Heard My Lovely Sister-In-Law's Engagement Was Broken So I'm Going to Show Them My 'Thanks!' GN 3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 25
|I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|I'm an Entangled Mob: Seems the Way to a Prince is his Stomach! GN 3Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 24
|The Idol's Escape GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|February 24
|The Immortal King Wants To Live A Slow Life GNs 1-2Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34 each
|February 27
|Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 25
|In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|In the Land of Leadale GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Insomniacs After School GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 24
|The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 25
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 27Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Karate Survivor In Another World GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Bathhouse GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Kitayama and Minamiya GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 24
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|The Lady Who Lied Her Way to Knighthood GN 15Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.34
|February 27
|Laid-Back Camp GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 25
|Love, That's an Understatement GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|Mad Miniscape GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Magic on Deathrow GNs 1-2Please
|Amazia
|US$9.99 each
|February 27
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Mechanical Marie GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Murciélago GN 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|My Death-Defying Dog: Man's Best Friend, World's Best Savior GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 25
|My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 24
|My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|Mysterious Disappearances GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|Nana & Kaoru: Black Label GN 3Please
|Denpa
|US$12.99
|February 24
|Nomi x Shiba GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Now That We Draw GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|A Prince of a Friend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 35Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Shy GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Slasher Maidens GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Splatoon GNs 15-16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|February 24
|Spring Storm and Monster GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Stan By Me GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 24
|Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|The War of Greedy Witches GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 25
|Wild Strawberry GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 24
|WIND BREAKER GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|WITCH WATCH GN 17Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 24
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 24
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 24
|Yes, No, or Maybe? GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 24
|You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 24
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 24
|Mushoku Tensei: Redundant Reincarnation Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 24
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 26
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 32Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 26
|Guild Handyman? More like Mastermind! Using My Hidden Skills in the Shadows Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 25
|Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 27
|An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 26
|Knock Yourself Out! The Goddess Beat the Final Boss in the Tutorial, So Now I'm Free to Do Whatever Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 25
|One Last Hurrah! The Grayed Heroes Explore a Vivid Future Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 26
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 27
|My Girlfriend Cheated on Me, and Now My Flirty Underclassman Won't Leave Me Alone! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
|Revenge of the Soul Eater: Cast Out as a Weakling by My Sword Saint Father Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 26
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|City Hunter Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease
|Clouded Leopard
|US$24.99
|February 26
|Pokémon FireRed Version Switch gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$19.99
|February 27
|Pokémon LeafGreen Version Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$19.99
|February 27
|Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition Switch 2 gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|February 27
|Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$69.99
|February 27
|Resident Evil Village Gold Edition Switch 2 gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$49.99
|February 27
|Tales of Berseria Remastered Switch, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$39.99
|February 27
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Oshi no Ko TV Anime 1st Season Official Guidebook: First ReportPlease
|Yen Press
|US$30.00
|February 24
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.