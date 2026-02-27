North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 22-28

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Almark GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 16 Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

April Showers Bring May Flowers GN 4 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Astro Baby GN 4 Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 24

Betrayers Love Song GN 1 Please Kuma US$9.99 February 24

Brunhild the Dragonslayer GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Bungo Stray Dogs: The Official Comic Anthology GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Cheeky Brat GN 16 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Cosmos GN 4 Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 24

Cupid Is Struck by Lightning GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

A Curtain Call for You GN 2 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 24

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness GN 1 Please Dark Horse US$8.99 February 24

D.N.Angel New Edition GN 2 Please Yen Press US$9.99 February 24

The Dangers in My Heart GN 12 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

The Darwin Incident GN 9 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

Demon Ruler: The Over-Leveling of a Man Who Just Wants to go Home on Time GNs 1-2 Please Amazia US$9.99 each February 27

A Diary of Our Leisurely VRMMO Playthrough GN 12 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

Disney Manga: Stitch! The Manga Collection GN 9 Please Tokyopop US$9.99 February 24

The Dropout１☆ Magician Unconsciously Uses Cheats Today As Well GN 5 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

Dungeons That Surely Slaughter Adventurers GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

The Failure at God School GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

The Fake Alchemist GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

FISHGOD GN 1 Please Manga Mavericks Books US$5.99 February 24

Fungus and Iron GN 8 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

Futari Switch GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

GALAXIAS GN 1 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 24

God Came To Apologize Because I Had a Hard Time In My Past Life GN 6 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

Goodbye, Dragon Life GN 13 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

His Sensual Whisper: The Voice That Sets Me On Fire GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

Hitting Rewind With You GN 1 Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 24

How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 5 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

I Got Double the Skills from God!! GN 1 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

I Heard My Lovely Sister-In-Law's Engagement Was Broken So I'm Going to Show Them My 'Thanks!' GN 3 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

I'm a Behemoth, an S-Ranked Monster, but Mistaken for a Cat, I Live as an Elf Girl's Pet GN 12 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

I'm an Entangled Mob: Seems the Way to a Prince is his Stomach! GN 3 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 3 Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 24

The Idol's Escape GN Please Yen Press US$9.99 February 24

The Immortal King Wants To Live A Slow Life GNs 1-2 Please alphapolis US$8.34 each February 27

Imperial Reincarnation: I Came, I Saw, I Survived GN 3 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25

In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

In the Land of Leadale GN 7 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Insomniacs After School GN 13 Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 24

The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 6 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 27 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Karate Survivor In Another World GN 9 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

Keyaki Shopping District's Sakura Bathhouse GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Kitayama and Minamiya GN 1 Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 24

Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 10 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

The Lady Who Lied Her Way to Knighthood GN 15 Please alphapolis US$8.34 February 27

Laid-Back Camp GN 17 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Looks like a Job for a Maid! The Tales of a Dismissed Supermaid GN 3 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25

Love, That's an Understatement GN 7 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

Mad Miniscape GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Magic on Deathrow GNs 1-2 Please Amazia US$9.99 each February 27

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 7 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Mechanical Marie GN 2 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Murciélago GN 26 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

My Death-Defying Dog: Man's Best Friend, World's Best Savior GN 2 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25

My Favorite VTuber Is Scary IRL GN 1 Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 24

My Girlfriend's Not Here Today GN 6 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

Mysterious Disappearances GN 8 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

Nana & Kaoru : Black Label GN 3 Please Denpa US$12.99 February 24

Nomi x Shiba GN 3 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Now That We Draw GN 4 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

Once Upon a Witch's Death GN 1 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! GN 10 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

A Prince of a Friend GN 1 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 35 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 5 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

The Shiunji Family Children GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Shy GN 12 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Slasher Maidens GN 13 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Splatoon GNs 15-16 Please Viz Media US$6.99 each February 24

Spring Storm and Monster GN 5 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Stan By Me GN Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 24

Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women GN 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24

The War of Greedy Witches GN 4 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 9 Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 25

Wild Strawberry GN 6 Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 24

WIND BREAKER GN 22 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

WITCH WATCH GN 17 Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 24

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 8 Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 24

Ya Boy Kongming! GN 22 Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 24

Yes, No, or Maybe? GN 3 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 24