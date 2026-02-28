Drops of God TV Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Half-Year Run, April 10 Debut

A new promotional video for the television anime of Tadashi Agi and Shū Okimoto 's The Drops of God ( Kami no Shizuku ) manga unveiled more cast members, two- cours (quarters of the year) run, and the April 10 premiere date for the anime on Saturday. The staff also posted a new key visual:

Image via dropsofgod-anime.com © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

Yūko Kaida plays Ryōko Kiryū, a lawyer overseeing the inheritance dispute.

Image via dropsofgod-anime.com © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

Shinshū Fuji plays Shirō Fujieda, the owner and sommelier of the wine bar Monopole, as well as Miyabi's mentor.

Image via dropsofgod-anime.com © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

Misa Watanabe plays Maki Saionji, the president of Saion Corporation.

Image via dropsofgod-anime.com © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

Yūya Uchida plays Sōichirō Mishima, owner of the Bourgogne Rouge bar where Miyabi works.

Image via dropsofgod-anime.com © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

Jin Urayama plays Robert Doi, a man living in a cardboard house in the park who subsists on wine.

Image via dropsofgod-anime.com © 亜樹直・オキモト・シュウ・講談社／TVアニメ「神の雫」製作委員会

The series will premiere on April 10 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EST) on the Tokyo MX channel, before running on Kansai TV and BS NTV . An advance screening of its first two episodes (with the three main cast members in attendance) was held on February 28 at the TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills in Tokyo.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The series stars:

Kenji Itoso ( Aquarion: Myth of Emotions , Santa Company ) is directing the series at Satelight , in collaboration with YANCHESTER . Yū Mitsuru ( Aquarion: Myth of Emotions ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, Takehiro Suwa is designing the characters, and Eishi Segawa ( Battle Girls - Time Paradox , Ushio & Tora ) is composing the music.

Siblings Shin and Yuko Kibayashi — under the pen name Tadashi Agi — launched The Drops of God manga with artist Okimoto in Kodansha 's Morning magazine 2004. A live-action series based on the manga aired in Japan in 2009. This first manga series ended in June 2014, and the 44th and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2014. Comixology and Kodansha USA Publishing have released the manga in English digitally.

The series inspired an internationally co-produced, multilingual live-action television series on Apple TV+ (now known as just Apple TV ) in 2023, as well as a second season, which premiered on January 21.

The manga's "final" (at the time) series, titled Marriage: Kami no Shizuku Saishūshō ( Drops of God: Mariage ), launched in May 2015, and it ended in October 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing Drops of God: Mariage in English digitally.

The duo then launched the Kami no Shizuku deuxième ( Drops of God Second) sequel manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in September 2023, and ended it in April 2024.