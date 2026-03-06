Kumarba Anime's 3rd Season Debuts on April 12

Trailer unveiled for anime airing on Animori! program

The official YouTube channel for Kumarba , the television anime based on the namesake YouTube channel for kids, began streaming a trailer on Friday, and it reveals that the third season will premiere on April 12. The series will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates inside the Animori! program, which airs at 7:00 a.m. JST.

Image via Kumarba website © Kumarba Inc.

Starting with this new season, the production will shift from 3D animation to 2D animation.

The new season is set in Toytoyland, a town built out of toys. Kumarba and the others are invited here to record for the Kumarba Channel. However, strange things happen at the robot-shaped toy factory at the center of Toytoyland. Bagurin hacks into the factory's admin computer, causing mayhem in Toytoyland.

Tommy Hino ( Crane Game Girls , Nmeneko , Pastel Life ) is directing the third season at Akatsuki Media Studio . Takashi Mizuno is writing and supervising the series' scripts.

The cast from the YouTube channel will reprise their roles for the third season, including Fairouz Ai as Kumarba, Mai Satō as Tabris, Honoka Inoue as Nekorun, and Picciolina as Bagurin.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Tokyo and other channels in April 2024. The anime aired within the eeny meeny miney mo program that airs on Saturdays starting at 7:00 a.m. The second season premiered in October 2025.

Shōichirō Hiwatashi , the representative director of Kumarba Inc. , was the television anime's director and producer for the first two seasons, and is also credited for the original work. Creative House Pocket produced the animation for the first two seasons. Kōki Hashimoto ( Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom , A Galaxy Next Door episode scripts) wrote and supervised the series scripts for the first two seasons. Kotaro Sakamoto was credited as scenario coordinator. Chika Sekine was the creative director. Yuka Kawashima was credited for motion capture. Rei Yanagisawa was the assistant producer. Mikirō Tsuchimoto was the marketing producer.

The Kumarba YouTube channel launched in 2019, and centers on the adventures of the five-year-old video-loving bear Kumarba, and his friend, the squirrel-themed tablet Tabris. Kumarba is joined by his friend Nekorun, and the Internet-dwelling virus Bagurin. The anime is an "action-comedy" that sees Kumarba and Tabris facing off against Bagurin, who is wreaking havoc on the online world.