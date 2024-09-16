Kumarba Season 2 Anime Debuts on October 5

The second season of the Kumarba television anime based on the YouTube channel for kids will premiere on October 5.

The cast from thechannel will reprise their roles for the second season, includingas Kumarba,as Tabris,as Nekorun, and Picchorina as Bagurin.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo and other channels on April 6. The anime aired within the eeny meeny miney mo program that airs on Saturdays starting at 7:00 a.m.

Shōichirō Hiwatashi , the representative director of Kumarba Inc. , was the television anime's director and producer, and is also credited for the original work. Creative House Pocket produced the animation. Kōki Hashimoto ( Bōken Tairiku Ania Kingdom , A Galaxy Next Door episode scripts) wrote and supervised the series scripts. Kotaro Sakamoto was credited as scenario coordinator. Chika Sekine was the creative director. Yuka Kawashima was credited for motion capture. Rei Yanagisawa was the assistant producer. Mikirō Tsuchimoto was the marketing producer.

The Kumarba YouTube channel launched in 2019, and centers on the adventures of the five-year-old video-loving bear Kumarba, and his friend, the squirrel-themed tablet Tabris. Kumarba is joined by his friend Nekorun, and the Internet-dwelling virus Bagurin. The anime is an "action-comedy" that sees Kumarba and Tabris facing off against Bagurin, who is wreaking havoc on the online world.

