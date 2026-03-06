Pragmata Game's Main Trailer Reveals Game's Earlier April 17 Release

Game originally scheduled to launch on April 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, PC

CAPCOM revealed the main trailer for its Pragmata game during the CAPCOM Spotlight stream on Thursday. The video announces that the game is now launching on April 17, one week earlier than the planned April 24 date. The trailer also previews the story:

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game has a demo available now for all four platforms.

CAPCOM delayed the game's release in June 2025. The game was first announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in 2022, before delays.

Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before."