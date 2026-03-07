WEBTOON Entertainment Names Yongsoo Kim President to Lead Global Operations

Ent.'s leadership team will report to President, who in turn reports to Founder, CEO

Image via Yongsoo Kim's LinkedIn account

WEBTOON Entertainment announced on Friday it has appointed Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global WEBTOON Yongsoo Kim as President, tasking him with overseeing global operations and driving the company's next phase of growth.

Kim has also been named to the company's Board of Directors. Under the new structure, WEBTOON Entertainment's leadership team will report to the President, who in turn reports to Founder and CEO Junkoo Kim .

Kim joined WEBTOON Entertainment in late 2022 and played a key role in strengthening the company's financial foundation and leading its 2024 IPO. As CSO, he spearheaded several global strategic initiatives, including a partnership with The Walt Disney Company in 2025.

Following the IPO, Kim also served as Head of Global WEBTOON , overseeing growth in the U.S. and other international markets outside Korea and Japan. During that period, he led organizational and product strategy changes across the company's global operations and supported the integration of its entertainment division, WEBTOON Productions.

Founder and CEO Junkoo Kim said Yongsoo Kim's promotion reflects the company's focus on disciplined execution and innovation as it expands globally. Under the updated leadership structure, Junkoo Kim will concentrate on long-term strategy and vision, while CFO and COO David Lee will continue overseeing financial and operational leadership.

Before joining WEBTOON Entertainment, Yongsoo Kim was a principal at KKR and previously worked at Tesla's Korea operations and McKinsey & Company. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Yonsei University.