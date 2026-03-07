Manga UP! Global Adds The Kind Adventurer and the Reincarnated Girl in English

Manga centering on C-class adventurer who saves reincarnated girl launched in 2024

Manga UP! Global announced on Saturday it has added author Heiseiowari , original character designer U35 , and artist Yūya Takano 's The Kind Adventurer and the Reincarnated Girl ( Ohitoyoshi Bōkensha, Tensei Shōjo o Hiroimashita ) manga to its service.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

The platform describes the manga:

Sirius, an endlessly kind C-class adventurer, saves a helpless girl from a monster attack. Ever since then, his life has been filled with unexpected miracles! His wounds are healing all too quickly, and he even has the strength to drive away tyrannical noblemen! Thus begins a happy fantasy starring a kind adventurer and a newly reincarnated girl!

The manga launched on Gangan Online in December 2024. Square Enix published the manga's third volume in Japan on February 12.

Square Enix is publishing the original novel series in Japan and it released the third volume digitally in June 2025.

Manga UP! Global also added Karuna Kujō 's Aphorism manga in English on March 2. Yen Press is also publishing the manga digitally.

Source: Email correspondence