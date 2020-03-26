Servamp Manga Gets Stage Play

Manga debuted in 2011, inspired anime in 2016

The official Twitter for Strike Tanaka 's Servamp manga announced on Wednesday that the manga is inspiring a new stage play.

Tanaka launched the series in Monthly Comic Gene in 2011. Kadokawa published the manga's 15th volume on Friday . Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in North America, and it published the manga's 13th volume on November 26. The company describes the story:

When a stray black cat named Kuro crosses Mahiru Shirota's path, the high school freshman's life will never be the same again. Kuro is, in fact, no ordinary feline, but a servamp: a servant vampire. While Mahiru's personal philosophy is one of non-intervention, he soon becomes embroiled in an ancient, altogether surreal conflict between vampires and humans.

The manga resumed in April 2017 after going on hiatus in January 2017 due to pain in Tanaka's intervertebral disk and shoulder. Tanaka has since recovered.

The manga inspired a television anime in July 2016, and Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub. Crunchyroll began streaming the series in October 2017.

The Gekijōban Servamp: Alice in the Garden anime film opened in Japan in April 2018.