CoMix Wave Films to Release New Anime Short 'Shiranuhi' on August 21

CoMix Wave Films announced on Thursday that it is producing a new anime short film titled " Shiranuhi " (pronounced "Shiranui"), which will open in theaters in Japan on August 21. The short's official website is streaming the below teaser trailer for the film:

Image via Shiranuhi's X/Twitter account © GAGA Corporation

The short is set in a coastal town in Kumamoto at the tail end of summer 1996. The 10-year-old boy Minato lives a precarious life with his drunkard father. Minato's only source of strength is Ben-chan, a goddess in the form of a young girl that appeared in Benten Island. The time he spends with her are the only times where he feels like himself. But when he is about to be separated from Ben-chan due to being sent to a children's home, Minato prays to a Shiranuhi , a mysterious light floating above the sea, to grant him one wish. His wish, filled with hatred towards his father, eventually becomes a curse.

Rookie director Ryo Katanozaka is directing the film. Katanozaka has been producing independent live-action and animation projects while simultaneously working a job in the fresh fish section of a supermarket. Taro Umebayashi ( Yuri!!! on Ice , The Summer Hikaru Died , Dead Dead Demons Dededede Destruction ) is composing the music. Ichiko Aoba is performing the theme song.

CoMix Wave Films teased a new anime project by a "rookie director" during Anime Japan 2024.

TOHO acquired 6.09%, of stock in CoMix Wave Films in October 2024.