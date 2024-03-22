News
CoMix Wave Films Teases New Work by 'Rookie Director'
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
CoMix Wave Films' booth at Anime Japan 2024 is teasing a new anime project by a "rookie director," along with a teaser illustration. The booth did not reveal any other new information.
CoMix Wave Films is best known for producing and distributing the anime films of director Makoto Shinkai, beginning from his first film Voices of a Distant Star, until his recent popular hits your name., Weathering With You, and Suzume.
Source: CoMix Wave Films AJ 2024 booth