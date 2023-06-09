Yen Press Licenses Phantom Thief Red, Horror Collector, Online! The Unbeatable Game, Canine Detective Chris Novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed four novels from Kadokawa 's Tsubasa Bunko label for its "JY" middle grade imprint.

Phantom Thief Red

Title:Authors: Shin Akigi (story), Shu (art)Release: November 2023Summary: “In our family, it's tradition to become a phantom thief upon turning thirteen.” When Asuka and Kei's father speaks these words, their lives are forever changed. Turns out, their family is part of a worldwide network of righteous vigilantes—and now, it's their turn to join the ranks!

Horror Collector

Title:Authors:(story),(supervisor), Yon (art)Release: November 2023Summary: Urban legends are supposed to be just that: legends. But a recent rash of unexplainable occurrences causes victims to start piling up. And word is that a mysterious boy appears after each incident…!

Online! The Unbeatable Game

Title:Authors: Midori Amagaeru (story),(art)Release: December 2023Summary: One day, high schooler Mai finds a mysterious game called Nightmare—a popular game that you have to keep playing every day, or your body will slowly start to shut down. And she's not exactly a pro gamer. Still, in the hopes of beating the game completely, she joins forces with shy Asagiri and handsome-but-difficult Sugiura to form the Nightmare Strategy Club!

Canine Detective Chris

Title:Authors: Tomoko Tabe (story),(art)Release: December 2023Summary: Fifth-grader Hinata doesn't know what to expect when his grandfather brings home Chris, a former police dog who's a little bit of a scaredy-cat. One day, when they're on a walk, Chris hears a police siren and discovers a jewelry store in the neighborhood has been robbed! While the police are busy investigating, Hinata and Chris are on the case, too…!

Yen Press will announce more titles from the Tsubasa Bunko label for its JY imprint in the future.







Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.