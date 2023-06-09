News
Yen Press Licenses Phantom Thief Red, Horror Collector, Online! The Unbeatable Game, Canine Detective Chris Novels
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yen Press to release novels under JY middle grade imprint in November-December
Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed four novels from Kadokawa's Tsubasa Bunko label for its "JY" middle grade imprint.Title: Phantom Thief Red
Authors: Shin Akigi (story), Shu (art)
Release: November 2023
Summary: “In our family, it's tradition to become a phantom thief upon turning thirteen.” When Asuka and Kei's father speaks these words, their lives are forever changed. Turns out, their family is part of a worldwide network of righteous vigilantes—and now, it's their turn to join the ranks!
Title: Horror Collector
Authors: Midori Sato (story), Norio Tsuruta (supervisor), Yon (art)
Release: November 2023
Summary: Urban legends are supposed to be just that: legends. But a recent rash of unexplainable occurrences causes victims to start piling up. And word is that a mysterious boy appears after each incident…!
Title: Online! The Unbeatable Game
Authors: Midori Amagaeru (story), Shinichirou Otsuka (art)
Release: December 2023
Summary: One day, high schooler Mai finds a mysterious game called Nightmare—a popular game that you have to keep playing every day, or your body will slowly start to shut down. And she's not exactly a pro gamer. Still, in the hopes of beating the game completely, she joins forces with shy Asagiri and handsome-but-difficult Sugiura to form the Nightmare Strategy Club!
Title: Canine Detective Chris
Authors: Tomoko Tabe (story), KeG (art)
Release: December 2023
Summary: Fifth-grader Hinata doesn't know what to expect when his grandfather brings home Chris, a former police dog who's a little bit of a scaredy-cat. One day, when they're on a walk, Chris hears a police siren and discovers a jewelry store in the neighborhood has been robbed! While the police are busy investigating, Hinata and Chris are on the case, too…!
Yen Press will announce more titles from the Tsubasa Bunko label for its JY imprint in the future.
Source: Press release
