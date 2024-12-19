Summer Pockets Anime Reveals April 2025 TV Premiere, Clean Title Sequence

The official website for the television anime of Visual Arts/Key 's Summer Pockets visual novel revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere on television in April 2025. The site also unveiled the anime's clean opening title sequence, featuring the opening theme song "ALKA TALE" by Konomi Suzuki .

The site also announced that the franchise will have a manga spinoff that will serialize in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Moeoh magazine and KadoComi website. More details about the serialization will appear in the February 2025 issue of Dengeki Moeoh on December 27.

The anime will star:

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Akame ga KILL! , sola , Takunomi. ) is directing the anime at studio feel. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , Hinamatsuri , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ) is overseeing the series scripts and Mai Otsuka ( Tearmoon Empire , Non Non Biyori ) is designing the characters. Composers include Shinji Orito , Jun Maeda , Donmaru , Tomohiro Takeshita , Ryō Mizutsuki , and Shūhei Ōhashi

Additional staff includes:

Konomi Suzuki , who performed the game's theme songs, is performing the ending theme song "Lasting Moment."

Summer Pockets

Visual Arts/Key

Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE

originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan.and launched the game'sSwitch version digitally and physically in Japan in June 2019., an updated version of the game, launched for PC in Japan in June 2020. The new version has since launched on mobile devices, Switch, and 4.

The game's English version launched for PC via Steam in February 2020.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda ( Kanon , AIR , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Tsubasu Izumi ( Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers ), Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ), and Fumuyun are credited with providing the original illustrations and character designs.

Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Kai ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), and Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ), Donmaru ( planetarian , Little Busters! , Giniro, Haruka ), and Tomohiro Takeshita ( planetarian , Angel Beats! , Harmonia ).

Sources: Summer Pockets anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.