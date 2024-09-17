How would you rate episode 9 of

MONOGATARI Series: OFF & MONSTER Season ?

I won't lie, I've been really enjoying our Araragi-less season of. Now, to be clear, I don't think he's a bad character or a bad protagonist. However, if this season has proved anything, the supporting cast can stand on its own without him. His absence allows for all kinds of new interactions and even friendships between them. With him back, this aspect of the season is now, by definition, absent.

That said, this arc, Shinobumonogatari , couldn't really be told without Araragi. While Shinobu has shown the ability to pop out of his sisters' shadows as well, having them involved in such a personal story for Shinobu would feel wrong—especially considering how inexorably intertwined her story is with Araragi's own.

Like with many arcs of Monogatari , this first episode is all about setting up the mystery. A vampire has come to town and is sucking the blood of the school girls on the now Kanbaru-less basketball team. As far as the mystery goes logically, it all makes sense. Slowly but surely, the pair of Gaen and Araragi put together the clues left by the criminal to reveal her identity.

The thing is, the episode spoils who this is in its cold opening: It's Deathtopia Virtuoso Suicide-Master. Thus, the whole episode feels like we're waiting for Araragi to catch up, to figure out what we already know. But even when the name comes up, it doesn't seem to register with Araragi. This could mean that Shonobu never told him of the events of the previous arc—or at least not in the level of detail we're at. Moreover, despite the name of the arc and the fact that the events are centered around her past, Shinobu doesn't even make an appearance in this episode. So even at the end of the episode, Araragi still hasn't caught up with us.

But while the episode feels like it is spinning its wheels as far as the main story is concerned—or is simply being used as an excuse to show off a cipher puzzle better suited to Zaregoto than Monogatari —it's still rather enjoyable. We get our first peek at Araragi's college life and get to check in on Kanbaru after the events of Hanamonogatari . Moreover, we meet two new characters that may or may not be important later—both of which are fun to watch Araragi bounce off of.

All in all, it's an average arc-opening episode of Monogatari —i.e., it's nothing amazing but still does its job of laying the groundwork with style.

Random Thoughts:

• I miss Araragi's white coat from Hanamonogatari .

• It's good to see that Kanbaru is doing okay even without basketball as she moves towards graduation.

• Apparently, in the novels, there was a book and a half between this story and the last one we saw. I hope we wrap back around those stories at some point.

• I wonder if Shinobu has been listening to everything going on inside Araragi's shadow or if she's been A) asleep or B) in Tsukihi or Karen's shadow for the day.

