News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 15-21

posted on by Alex Mateo
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond anime; Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 BDPlease Viz Media US$69.99 September 17
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond BDCite Crunchyroll US$34.98 September 17
Ya Boy Kongming! Limited Edition Premium Box Set BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$199.98 September 17

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
After School Etude GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 September 17
Black Summoner GN 3Cite Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
BLOOD BLADE GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$12.99 September 17
Blood on the Tracks GN 17Please Vertical US$12.95 September 17
Cheerful Amnesia GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 September 17
Dead Mount Death Play GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
#DRCL midnight children GN 3Please Viz Media US$27.00 September 17
Dungeon People GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 September 17
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Fire Force Omnibus GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 September 17
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
God Bless the Mistaken GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Hatsukoi Note GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 September 17
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 September 17
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 September 17
I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$16.99 September 17
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Insomniacs After School GN 7Please Viz Media US$14.99 September 17
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 September 17
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 September 17
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler - GN 17Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Kenji Miyazawa's Restaurant of Many Orders and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GNPlease Tuttle US$14.99 September 17
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 17Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Me and My Beast Boss GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 15Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Murciélago GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Obey Me! The Comic GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 September 17
Pink & Habanero GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 18
Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 September 17
Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Shadows House GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
The Shiunji Family Children GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 September 17
Spring Storm and Monster GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Tales of the Kingdom GN 5Please Yen Press US$18.00 September 17
Tank Chair GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 September 17
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 20Please Yen Press US$12.99 September 17
Tokyo These Days GN 3Please Viz Media US$28.00 September 17
Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17
Twilight Out of Focus GN 5Please Vertical US$12.95 September 17
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 September 17

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 18
After School Etude GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 September 17
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 18
BLOOD BLADE GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
Blood on the Tracks GN 17Please Vertical US$10.99 September 17
Cheerful Amnesia GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 September 17
Dead Mount Death Play GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
#DRCL midnight children GN 3Please Viz Media US$17.99 September 17
Dungeon People GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 17
The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 18
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
God Bless the Mistaken GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Hatsukoi Note GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 17
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 17
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 September 17
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love! GN 2Please Tokyopop US$6.99 September 17
Insomniacs After School GN 7Please Viz Media US$10.99 September 17
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 September 17
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Just Like Mona Lisa GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 September 17
Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler - GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Kenji Miyazawa's Restaurant of Many Orders and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GNPlease Tuttle US$14.99 September 17
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Lullaby of the Dawn GN 5Please Tokyopop US$7.99 September 17
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Me and My Beast Boss GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Murciélago GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
My Master Has No Tail GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 18
Pink & Habanero GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 September 18
Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Shadows House GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
The Shiunji Family Children GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
Spring Storm and Monster GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
A Tail's Tale GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 September 19
Tales of the Kingdom GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Tank Chair GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 20Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Tokyo These Days GN 3Please Viz Media US$19.99 September 17
Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17
Twilight Out of Focus GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
We're New at This GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
White Liar GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 September 17
World's End Blue Bird GN 2Please Tokyopop US$9.99 September 16
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 September 17
Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 September 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Amalgam Hound: Investigation Bureau Criminal Division Special Unit Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World: The Magic Mirror in a City of Carnage Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 6.5Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Gods' Games We Play Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 September 17
Hero Syndrome Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 9Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Online! Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17
Spy Classroom Novel 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 September 17

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Amalgam Hound: Investigation Bureau Criminal Division Special Unit Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World: The Magic Mirror in a City of Carnage Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 18AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 19
A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 6.5Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 17
From Desk Job to Death Beam: In Another World with My Almighty Lasers Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20
Gods' Games We Play Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Hero Syndrome Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 9Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 19
Lacey Longs for Freedom: The Dawn Witch's Low-Key Life after Defeating the Demon King Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 19
My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 19
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 September 20
Online! Novel 9Please Yen Press US$3.99 September 17
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 September 19
Spy Classroom Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 September 17

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite CAPCOM US$49.99 September 19
Final Fantasy XVI PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$49.99 September 17

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - A Journey of Two Lifetimes BookAnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$16.99 September 17


