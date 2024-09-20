News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, September 15-21
posted on by Alex Mateo
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond anime; Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 2 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$69.99
|September 17
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$34.98
|September 17
|Ya Boy Kongming! Limited Edition Premium Box Set BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$199.98
|September 17
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|After School Etude GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Black Summoner GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|BLOOD BLADE GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|September 17
|Blood on the Tracks GN 17Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|September 17
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|#DRCL midnight children GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$27.00
|September 17
|Dungeon People GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|September 17
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Fire Force Omnibus GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|September 17
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|God Bless the Mistaken GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Hatsukoi Note GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|September 17
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|September 17
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|September 17
|I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$16.99
|September 17
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Insomniacs After School GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Just Like Mona Lisa GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler - GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Kenji Miyazawa's Restaurant of Many Orders and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Me and My Beast Boss GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Murciélago GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Obey Me! The Comic GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Pink & Habanero GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 18
|Sailor Moon Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|September 17
|Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Shadows House GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|September 17
|Spring Storm and Monster GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Tales of the Kingdom GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|September 17
|Tank Chair GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|September 17
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|September 17
|Tokyo These Days GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$28.00
|September 17
|Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
|Twilight Out of Focus GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|September 17
|Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|September 17
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accidentally in Love: The Witch, the Knight, and the Love Potion Slipup GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 18
|After School Etude GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 17
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 18
|BLOOD BLADE GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|Blood on the Tracks GN 17Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|September 17
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|September 17
|Dead Mount Death Play GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Detroit: Become Human - Tokyo Stories- GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|#DRCL midnight children GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|September 17
|Dungeon People GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 17
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 18
|The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|God Bless the Mistaken GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Hatsukoi Note GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 17
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|I Abandoned My Engagement Because My Sister is a Tragic Heroine, but Somehow I Became Entangled with a Righteous Prince GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 17
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|I Cross-Dressed for the IRL Meetup GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|September 17
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love! GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Insomniacs After School GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|September 17
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Memoria Freese GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Just Like Mona Lisa GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|September 17
|Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler - GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Kenji Miyazawa's Restaurant of Many Orders and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$14.99
|September 17
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Lullaby of the Dawn GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|September 17
|The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Me and My Beast Boss GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Murciélago GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|My Master Has No Tail GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 18
|Pink & Habanero GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary and the Witch of Greed GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|September 18
|Secrets of the Silent Witch GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Shadows House GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|The Shiunji Family Children GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Sister and Giant: A Young Lady Is Reborn in Another World GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Spoil Me Plzzz, Hinamori-san! GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|Spring Storm and Monster GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|A Tail's Tale GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|September 19
|Tales of the Kingdom GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Tank Chair GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Tokyo These Days GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|September 17
|Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
|Twilight Out of Focus GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|We're New at This GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|White Liar GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|September 17
|World's End Blue Bird GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|September 16
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|September 17
|Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|September 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Amalgam Hound: Investigation Bureau Criminal Division Special Unit Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World: The Magic Mirror in a City of Carnage Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 6.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Gods' Games We Play Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|September 17
|Hero Syndrome Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Online! Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
|Spy Classroom Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|September 17
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Amalgam Hound: Investigation Bureau Criminal Division Special Unit Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World: The Magic Mirror in a City of Carnage Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 18AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 19
|A Certain Magical Index NT Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 20
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 6.5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 17
|From Desk Job to Death Beam: In Another World with My Almighty Lasers Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 20
|Gods' Games We Play Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Hero Syndrome Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 20
|I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 19
|Lacey Longs for Freedom: The Dawn Witch's Low-Key Life after Defeating the Demon King Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 19
|My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 19
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|September 20
|Online! Novel 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|September 17
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
|Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|September 19
|Spy Classroom Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|September 17
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite
|CAPCOM
|US$49.99
|September 19
|Final Fantasy XVI PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|September 17
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - A Journey of Two Lifetimes BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|September 17
