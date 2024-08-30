×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 25-31

posted on by Alex Mateo
Hell's Paradise, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition anime; Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi, Someone's Girlfriend manga ship

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the two next weeks, and will be back in mid-September.

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 27
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 27
The Feast of Amrita BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$24.98 August 27
Hell's Paradise Season 1 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 27
Hell's Paradise Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$79.98 August 27
Kitty's Salacious Sensations BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.98 August 27
My Hero Academia Season 6 Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 27
My Hero Academia Season 6 Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 August 27

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 27
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 27
Blue Lock GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 27
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 August 27
Bocchi the Rock! GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 27
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 27
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 27
Dai Dark GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 27
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Short Story Collection GNPlease Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Dark Souls: Redemption GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 27
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 17Please Vertical US$12.95 August 27
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 27
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 28
Fire Force GN Box Set 1Please Kodansha USA US$65.94 August 27
Gahi-chan! GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Glitch GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 27
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 August 27
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
How Do We Relationship? GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 27
I Married My Female Friend GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 27
In/Spectre GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 2Please Vertical US$13.95 August 27
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Maiden of the Needle GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 27
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 27
Oshi no Ko GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 27
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Riviere and the Land of Prayer: A Wandering Witch Side Story GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 27
Shangri-La Frontier GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 27
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27
Someone's Girlfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 27
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 27
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 3Please One Peace Books US$11.95 August 27
Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 27
Tokyo Revengers GN 23-24Please Seven Seas US$22.99 August 27
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 27

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 27
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Bocchi the Rock! GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 27
Cipher Academy GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 27
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 27
Dai Dark GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 27
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Short Story Collection GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Dark Souls: Redemption GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 August 27
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 28Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 6Please Seven Seas US$8.99 August 28
The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 28
Gahi-chan! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Gamaran: Shura GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Glitch GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 27
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 28
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
How Do We Relationship? GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 27
I Married My Female Friend GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 27
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Maiden of the Needle GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 27
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Nana & Kaoru GN 6 (adult)Please Fakku US$14.99 August 27
Oshi no Ko GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 27
Rebuild World GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 28
A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Someone's Girlfriend GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 27
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 27
Tales of the Tendo Family GN 3Please One Peace Books US$11.95 August 27
Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27
Tokyo Demon Bride Story GNs 1-4Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 27
Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
WITCH WATCH GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 27
The World Is Dancing GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 27
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 August 27
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 August 27
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 August 27
Ripping Someone Open Only Makes Them Bleed NovelPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 August 27
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 August 27

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Blessing of Liefe: Leave This Magical Letdown Alone! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 29
Black Summoner Novel 18Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 27
Earl and Fairy Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 29
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 27
I’m in Love with the Villainess: She’s so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 29
Knight's & Magic Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 29
Rebuild World Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 30
Tearmoon Empire Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 29
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 29

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$49.99 August 29
Gundam Breaker 4 Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$59.99 August 29
Visions of Mana PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 August 29

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
SPY x FAMILY: The Official Anime Guide—Mission Report: 220409-0625 BookPlease Viz Media US$17.99 August 27


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 18-24
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives