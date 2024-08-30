News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 25-31
posted on by Alex Mateo
Hell's Paradise, Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition anime; Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi, Someone's Girlfriend manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off for the two next weeks, and will be back in mid-September.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Season 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 27
|Berserk: The Golden Age Arc - Memorial Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 27
|The Feast of Amrita BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$24.98
|August 27
|Hell's Paradise Season 1 BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 27
|Hell's Paradise Season 1 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$79.98
|August 27
|Kitty's Salacious Sensations BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.98
|August 27
|My Hero Academia Season 6 Limited Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 27
|My Hero Academia Season 6 Limited Edition BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|August 27
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 27
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 27
|Blue Lock GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 27
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|August 27
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 27
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 27
|Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 27
|Dai Dark GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 27
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Short Story Collection GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Dark Souls: Redemption GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 27
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 17Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 27
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 27
|Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 28
|Fire Force GN Box Set 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$65.94
|August 27
|Gahi-chan! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Glitch GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 27
|Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|August 27
|Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|How Do We Relationship? GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 27
|I Married My Female Friend GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 27
|In/Spectre GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|August 27
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Maiden of the Needle GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 27
|Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 27
|Oshi no Ko GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 27
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Riviere and the Land of Prayer: A Wandering Witch Side Story GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 27
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 27
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
|Someone's Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 27
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 27
|Tales of the Tendo Family GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|August 27
|Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 27
|Tokyo Revengers GN 23-24Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|August 27
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 27
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 27
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Bocchi the Rock! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 27
|Cipher Academy GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 27
|Dai Dark GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 27
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Short Story Collection GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Dark Souls: Redemption GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|August 27
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 28Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Ero Ninja Scrolls GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|August 28
|The Eternal Fool's Words of Wisdom: A Pawsitively Fantastic Adventure GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 28
|Gahi-chan! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Gamaran: Shura GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Glitch GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Gravitation: Collector's Edition GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 27
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 28
|Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Higurashi: When They Cry: MEGURI GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|How Do We Relationship? GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 27
|I Married My Female Friend GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 27
|Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Maiden of the Needle GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 27
|Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Nana & Kaoru GN 6 (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$14.99
|August 27
|Oshi no Ko GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 27
|Rebuild World GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 28
|A Reincarnated Witch Spells Doom GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Someone's Girlfriend GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 27
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 27
|Tales of the Tendo Family GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$11.95
|August 27
|Tokyo Babylon: CLAMP Premium Collection GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Tokyo Demon Bride Story GNs 1-4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 27
|Turns Out My Online Friend is My Real-Life Boss! GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|WITCH WATCH GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 27
|The World Is Dancing GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 27
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 27
|I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 27
|I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 27
|Ripping Someone Open Only Makes Them Bleed NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 27
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 27
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Blessing of Liefe: Leave This Magical Letdown Alone! Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 29
|Black Summoner Novel 18Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 27
|Earl and Fairy Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 29
|Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 27
|I’m in Love with the Villainess: She’s so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 29
|Knight's & Magic Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 29
|Rebuild World Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 30
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 29
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 29
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$49.99
|August 29
|Gundam Breaker 4 Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|August 29
|Visions of Mana PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|August 29
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|SPY x FAMILY: The Official Anime Guide—Mission Report: 220409-0625 BookPlease
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|August 27
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.