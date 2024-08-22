News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 18-24
posted on by Alex Mateo
Helck, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 anime; Too Many Losing Heroines!, Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 20
|Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 20
|FLCL BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$39.98
|August 20
|Helck BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|August 20
|The Last Unicorn 4KUHD/BDPlease
|Shout! Studios
|US$34.98
|August 20
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 20
|BAKEMONOGATARI GN 22Cite
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 20
|Black Night Parade GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 20
|Bungo Stray Dogs GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 20
|Cheeky Brat GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 9-10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|August 20
|Friday at the Atelier GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|The Hachioji Specialty: Tengu's Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|Hirayasumi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 20
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 20
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 20
|The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 5Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|August 20
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 20
|Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|August 20
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 20
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 20
|Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 20
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 20
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 20
|Ragna Crimson GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 20
|She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Speed Grapher GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|August 20
|Strategic Lovers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 20
|The Way of the Househusband GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 20
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.95
|August 20
|A White Rose in Bloom GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 20
|Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|August 20
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 20
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 20
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 20
|Black Night Parade GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 20
|Blue Period GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Bungo Stray Dogs GN 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 20
|Cheeky Brat GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 9-10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 20
|Duchess in the Attic GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 21
|Friday at the Atelier GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 21
|The Hachioji Specialty: Tengu's Love GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Hirayasumi GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 20
|I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 20
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|In/Spectre GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|The Invincible Little Lady GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 21
|Issak GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 5Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|August 20
|Jujutsu Kaisen GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 20
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 20
|Medalist GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|August 20
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 20
|My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 21
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|Ragna Crimson GN 13Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|August 20
|She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Speed Grapher GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Strategic Lovers GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|The Summer Hikaru Died GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Sweet Reincarnation GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 21
|The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 20
|The Way of the Househusband GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 20
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|A White Rose in Bloom GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 20
|WIND BREAKER GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 20
|Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 20
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 20
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 20
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Blade & Bastard Novel 2 (hardcover)Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$20.00
|August 20
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and His Peculiar Quests Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|August 20
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|August 20
|High School DxD Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Horror Collector Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|August 20
|King's Proposal Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy Act 1 Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|August 20
|My First Love's Kiss Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|My Happy Marriage Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Novel 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|August 20
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Riviere and the Land of Prayer Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|August 20
|Sword Art Online Alternative Clover's Regret Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
|Your Forma Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 20
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|The Crown of Rutile Quartz Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 22
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and His Peculiar Quests Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|High School DxD Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|August 20
|King's Proposal Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|August 20
|My First Love's Kiss Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|My Happy Marriage Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 22
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Riviere and the Land of Prayer Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Sword Art Online Alternative Clover's Regret Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 23
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
|VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 19
|Your Forma Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 20
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Natsume
|TBA
|August 23
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.