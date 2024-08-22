×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 18-24

posted on by Alex Mateo
Helck, The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 anime; Too Many Losing Heroines!, Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 20
Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 20
FLCL BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$39.98 August 20
Helck BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 August 20
The Last Unicorn 4KUHD/BDPlease Shout! Studios US$34.98 August 20

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 20
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 22Cite Vertical US$12.95 August 20
Black Night Parade GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 August 20
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 24Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 20
Cheeky Brat GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 9-10Please Seven Seas US$24.99 August 20
Friday at the Atelier GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
The Hachioji Specialty: Tengu's Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
Hirayasumi GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 20
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 20
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 20
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 5Please One Peace Books US$12.95 August 20
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 23Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 20
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 August 20
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 20
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 20
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 20
My Girlfriend's Child GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 20
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 22Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 20
Ragna Crimson GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 20
She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Speed Grapher GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 August 20
Strategic Lovers GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 20
The Way of the Househusband GN 12Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 20
Welcome Back, Alice GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 August 20
A White Rose in Bloom GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 20
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 August 20
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 20
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 15Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 20

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 20
Black Night Parade GN 4Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 August 20
Blue Period GN 15AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
Breasts Are My Favorite Things in the World! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Bungo Stray Dogs GN 24Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 20
Cheeky Brat GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Don't Call It Mystery Omnibus GN 9-10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 20
Duchess in the Attic GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 21
Friday at the Atelier GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 21
The Hachioji Specialty: Tengu's Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Hirayasumi GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 20
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World and Became Unrivaled in The Real World, Too GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
I Wanna Do Bad Things with You GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 20
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
In/Spectre GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
The Invincible Little Lady GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 21
Issak GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 5Please One Peace Books US$12.95 August 20
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 20
Kusunoki's Flunking Her High School Glow-Up GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 August 20
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 20
Medalist GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 20
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 August 20
My Girlfriend's Child GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 20
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected @ comic GN 22Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 21
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
Ragna Crimson GN 13Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 August 20
She Likes Gays, but Not Me GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Speed Grapher GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 August 20
Strategic Lovers GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Sweet Reincarnation GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 21
The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
Too Many Losing Heroines! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 20
The Way of the Househusband GN 12Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 20
Welcome Back, Alice GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
A White Rose in Bloom GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 20
WIND BREAKER GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 20
Witch Life in a Micro Room GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 20
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 20
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 15Please Viz Media US$10.99 August 20

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Blade & Bastard Novel 2 (hardcover)Cite J-Novel Club US$20.00 August 20
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and His Peculiar Quests Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$15.00 August 20
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 7Please Yen Press US$16.00 August 20
High School DxD Novel 14Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Horror Collector Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 19Please Yen Press US$18.00 August 20
King's Proposal Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 18Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Act 1 Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$15.00 August 20
My First Love's Kiss Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
My Happy Marriage Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus Novel 13Please Yen Press US$16.00 August 20
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Riviere and the Land of Prayer Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Sabikui Bisco Novel 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 3Please Yen Press US$16.00 August 20
Sword Art Online Alternative Clover's Regret Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 19Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20
Your Forma Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 August 20

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
The Crown of Rutile Quartz Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 22
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey: The Former 68th Hero and His Peculiar Quests Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Hell Is Dark with No Flowers Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
The Hero Laughs While Walking the Path of Vengeance a Second Time Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
High School DxD Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Novel 19Please Yen Press US$9.99 August 20
King's Proposal Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 18Please Yen Press US$7.99 August 20
My First Love's Kiss Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
My Happy Marriage Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 22
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Riviere and the Land of Prayer Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Sabikui Bisco Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Sentenced to Be a Hero Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Sword Art Online Alternative Clover's Regret Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 23
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 19Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20
VTuber Legend: How I Went Viral after Forgetting to Turn Off My Stream Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 19
Your Forma Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 20

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Harvest Moon: Home Sweet Home iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork Natsume TBA August 23


