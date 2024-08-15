News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 11-17
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 18 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.98
|August 13
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|August 13
|The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Part 2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 13
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 13
|One Piece Season 13 Voyage 9 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|August 13
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 13
|Akane-banashi GN 7Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 13
|Akutagawa's Rashomon and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Tuttle
|US$15.99
|August 13
|Alpha Wolfgirl x Omega Wolfboy GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 13
|CANDY AND CIGARETTES GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 13
|Classroom of the Elite GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 13
|The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 13
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 13
|Don't Be Cruel: plus+ GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 13
|The Fable Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|August 13
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|August 13
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 11Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Given GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 13
|I Want to End This Love Game GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 13
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|August 13
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 13
|Kaze Hikaru GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 13
|Killer Shark in Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 13
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 13
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 13
|My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 13
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 13
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Robotech: Rick Hunter GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$17.99
|August 13
|Sakura, Saku! GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 13
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 13
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Sketchy GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|August 13
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 13
|Star Wars: The High Republic - Edge of Balance GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 13
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 8Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|August 13
|Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$24.99
|August 14
|Wandance GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 9Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 13
|Yokai Cats GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 13
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Akutagawa's Rashomon and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GNCite
|Tuttle
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Alpha Wolfgirl x Omega Wolfboy GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 14
|Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 14
|CANDY AND CIGARETTES GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Classroom of the Elite GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Don't Be Cruel: plus+ GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Double GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|August 12
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|The Faraway Paladin GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 14
|Gang King GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Giant Killing GN 44Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 11Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|August 13
|Given GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 14
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 5Please
|Kodansha
|US$10.99
|August 13
|I Want to End This Love Game GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 14
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Kaze Hikaru GN 32Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Killer Shark in Another World GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 19Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
|My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 14Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|August 13
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Robotech: Rick Hunter GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$11.99
|August 13
|Sakura, Saku! GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Sketchy GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 25Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 13
|Star Wars: The High Republic - Edge of Balance GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|August 13
|That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 8Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|August 13
|Wandance GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 9Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 13
|Yokai Cats GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 13
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|August 13
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 7Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 13
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|August 13
|Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 13
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 13
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|August 13
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 14
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 8Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 15
|Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 14
|The Fake Hero Crashes the Party Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 16
|The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 16
|The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1: Wrecking Reincarnators with My Hidden Dungeon Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 14
|Management of a Novice Alchemist Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 14
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 13
|The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 14
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 16
|The Royal Hostage Has Vanished: The Black Wolf Knight Yearns for the Persecuted Princess Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 16
|A Surprisingly Happy Engagement for the Slime Duke and the Fallen Noble Lady Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 14
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 12
