News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 11-17

posted on by Alex Mateo
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1, The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime; The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store, Alpha Wolfgirl x Omega Wolfboy manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Set 18 BD Viz Media US$49.98 August 13
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy BD Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 August 13
The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Part 2 BD Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 13
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 BD Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 13
One Piece Season 13 Voyage 9 BD Crunchyroll US$44.98 August 13

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 11 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 13
Akane-banashi GN 7 Viz Media US$11.99 August 13
Akutagawa's Rashomon and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GN Tuttle US$15.99 August 13
Alpha Wolfgirl x Omega Wolfboy GN 1 Seven Seas US$14.99 August 13
CANDY AND CIGARETTES GN 9 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 13
Classroom of the Elite GN 11 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 13
The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store GN 1 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 13
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 3 Viz Media US$11.99 August 13
Don't Be Cruel: plus+ GN 3 Viz Media US$12.99 August 13
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 3 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 13
The Fable Omnibus GN 3 Kodansha USA US$22.99 August 13
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 8 Seven Seas US$12.99 August 13
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 3 Kodansha USA US$13.99 August 13
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 11 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 13
Given GN 9 Viz Media US$12.99 August 13
I Want to End This Love Game GN 3 Viz Media US$11.99 August 13
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 6 Square Enix Manga US$14.99 August 13
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 3 Seven Seas US$15.99 August 13
Kaze Hikaru GN 32 Viz Media US$11.99 August 13
Killer Shark in Another World GN 1 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 13
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 4 Seven Seas US$13.99 August 13
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 8 Vertical US$12.95 August 13
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 4 Seven Seas US$15.99 August 13
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 5 Viz Media US$11.99 August 13
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 14 Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 13
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 5 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 13
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 9 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 13
Robotech: Rick Hunter GN 1 Titan US$17.99 August 13
Sakura, Saku! GN 1 Viz Media US$11.99 August 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 8 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 13
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 13 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Sketchy GN 3 Kodansha USA US$13.99 August 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 25 Viz Media US$11.99 August 13
Star Wars: The High Republic - Edge of Balance GN 3 Viz Media US$14.99 August 13
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 8 One Peace Books US$10.95 August 13
Vampire Hunter D Omnibus GN 6 Dark Horse US$24.99 August 14
Wandance GN 10 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 13
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 9 Vertical US$10.99 August 13
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 8 Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 13
Yokai Cats GN 8 Seven Seas US$14.99 August 13

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi GN 7 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
Akutagawa's Rashomon and Other Stories: The Manga Edition GN Tuttle US$9.99 August 13
Alpha Wolfgirl x Omega Wolfboy GN 1 Seven Seas US$6.99 August 13
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 14
Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 3 J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 14
CANDY AND CIGARETTES GN 9 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
Classroom of the Elite GN 11 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
Don't Be Cruel: plus+ GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
Double GN 5 Tokyopop US$7.99 August 12
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
The Faraway Paladin GN 12 J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 14
Gang King GN 20 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 3 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Giant Killing GN 44 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 11 Square Enix Manga US$7.99 August 13
Given GN 9 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
Goodbye, Overtime! This Reincarnated Villainess Is Living for Her New Big Brother GN 2 J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 14
I Have a Crush at Work GN 5 Kodansha US$10.99 August 13
I Want to End This Love Game GN 3 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 4 J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 14
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 6 Square Enix Manga US$9.99 August 13
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
Kaze Hikaru GN 32 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
Killer Shark in Another World GN 1 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 13 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 19 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 4 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13
My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions GN 5 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 14 Square Enix Manga US$7.99 August 13
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 5 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Robotech: Rick Hunter GN 1 Titan US$11.99 August 13
Sakura, Saku! GN 1 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 8 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 13 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Sketchy GN 3 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 25 Viz Media US$6.99 August 13
Star Wars: The High Republic - Edge of Balance GN 3 Viz Media US$10.99 August 13
That Beauty Is a Tramp GN 1 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 2 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 8 One Peace Books US$10.95 August 13
Wandance GN 10 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 9 Vertical US$10.99 August 13
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 8 Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 13
Yokai Cats GN 8 Seven Seas US$9.99 August 13

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 13 J-Novel Club US$15.99 August 13
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 7 Seven Seas US$15.99 August 13
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 11 J-Novel Club US$24.99 August 13
Too Many Losing Heroines! Novel 1 Seven Seas US$15.99 August 13
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 12 Seven Seas US$15.99 August 13
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 7 Seven Seas US$15.99 August 13

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 8Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 15
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 August 14
The Fake Hero Crashes the Party Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 16
The Hero and the Sage, Reincarnated and Engaged Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 16
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1: Wrecking Reincarnators with My Hidden Dungeon Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 14
Management of a Novice Alchemist Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 14
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 13
The Poison King: Now that I've Gained Ultimate Power, the Bewitching Beauties in My Harem Can't Get Enough of Me Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 14
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 16
The Royal Hostage Has Vanished: The Black Wolf Knight Yearns for the Persecuted Princess Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 16
A Surprisingly Happy Engagement for the Slime Duke and the Fallen Noble Lady Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 14
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 12


