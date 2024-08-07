×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 4-10

posted on by Alex Mateo
Sweet Reincarnation, Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM anime; Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji, Pupposites Attract manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 August 6
Sweet Reincarnation BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 August 6

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alpi the Soul Sender Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please Titan US$12.99 August 6
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 22Cite Kodansha USA US$7.99 August 6
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 August 6
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 6
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 6
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 August 6
The Death Mage GN 6Please One Peace Books US$12.95 August 6
The Elusive Samurai GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 6
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 August 6
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
Kemono Jihen GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 6
The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 6
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 6
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 6
My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 6
My Special One GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 6
Neighborhood Story GN 3Please Viz Media US$24.99 August 6
Pupposites Attract GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 August 6
Rainbow Days GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 6
She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 6
SPY x FAMILY GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 6
The Strange House GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 6
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 August 6
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 6
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 6
Unico: Awakening GN 1Please Scholastic US$24.99 August 6
Wails of the Bound: Beta GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 August 6
WIND BREAKER GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 August 6
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 6
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$24.99 August 6
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 August 6

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
Alpi the Soul Sender GN 4Cite Titan US$8.99 August 6
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$7.99 August 6
Blue Exorcist GN 29Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
Chihayafuru GN 45Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 August 6
The Death Mage GN 6Please One Peace Books US$12.95 August 6
The Elusive Samurai GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
Hell Mode GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August8
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
Kemono Jihen GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
Life GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 August 6
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 7
My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
My Special One GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
Neighborhood Story GN 3Please Viz Media US$16.99 August 6
Pupposites Attract GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
Rainbow Days GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
SPY x FAMILY GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6
The Strange House GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 7
This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 7
Those Snow White Notes GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 August 6
Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
Unico: Awakening GN 1Please Scholastic US$7.99 August 6
Wails of the Bound: Beta GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 August 6
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 6
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 6
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 6

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 August 8

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 7
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 9
Record of Wortenia War Novel 25AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 9
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 8
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 9
Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Fate/stay night REMASTERED Switch, PC gameCite Aniplex US$29.99 August 7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$49.99 August 7


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 28-August 3
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives