North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 4-10
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sweet Reincarnation, Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM anime; Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji, Pupposites Attract manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|August 6
|Sweet Reincarnation BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|August 6
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alpi the Soul Sender Graphic Novel (GN) 4Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|August 6
|BAKEMONOGATARI GN 22Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|August 6
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 20AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 6
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 6
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 6
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|August 6
|The Death Mage GN 6Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|August 6
|The Elusive Samurai GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 6
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|August 6
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|Kemono Jihen GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 6
|The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 6
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 6
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 6
|My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 6
|My Special One GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 6
|Neighborhood Story GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|August 6
|Pupposites Attract GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|August 6
|Rainbow Days GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 6
|She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 6
|SPY x FAMILY GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 6
|The Strange House GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 6
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|August 6
|Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 6
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 6
|Unico: Awakening GN 1Please
|Scholastic
|US$24.99
|August 6
|Wails of the Bound: Beta GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|August 6
|WIND BREAKER GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|August 6
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 6
|Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|August 6
|You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|August 6
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|Alpi the Soul Sender GN 4Cite
|Titan
|US$8.99
|August 6
|BAKEMONOGATARI GN 22AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|August 6
|Blue Exorcist GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|Chihayafuru GN 45Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|August 6
|The Death Mage GN 6Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|August 6
|The Elusive Samurai GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|Hell Mode GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August8
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|Kaina of the Great Snow Sea GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|Kemono Jihen GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|Life GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|August 6
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 7
|My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|My Special One GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|Neighborhood Story GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|August 6
|Pupposites Attract GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|Rainbow Days GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|She's the Strongest Bride, But I'm Stronger in Night Battles: A Harem Chronicle of Advancing Through Cunning Tactics GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|SPY x FAMILY GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
|The Strange House GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|Stuck in a Time Loop: When All Else Fails, Be a Villainess GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 7
|This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 7
|Those Snow White Notes GN 20Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|August 6
|Tokyo Revengers: A Letter from Keisuke Baji GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|Unico: Awakening GN 1Please
|Scholastic
|US$7.99
|August 6
|Wails of the Bound: Beta GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|August 6
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 6
|Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 6
|You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 6
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 8
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 7
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 6Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 9
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 25AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 9
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 8
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 9
|Zilbagias the Demon Prince: How the Seventh Prince Brought Down the Kingdom Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Fate/stay night REMASTERED Switch, PC gameCite
|Aniplex
|US$29.99
|August 7
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ISEKAI Chronicles PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$49.99
|August 7
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.