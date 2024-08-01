×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 28-August 3

posted on by Alex Mateo
To Your Eternity anime, Noss and Zakuro manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze! BDPlease Discotek US$39.99 July 30
Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo! BDCite Discotek US$39.99 July 30
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$39.95 July 30
MazinKaiser OVA BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 July 30
Space Emperor God Sigma SDBDPlease Discotek US$49.95 July 30
To Your Eternity Season 1 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 July 30
Urusei Yatsura OVA BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 July 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 30
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 11Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
A Condition Called Love GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Fire Force Omnibus GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 July 30
The Great Cleric GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 30
Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 30
I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 30
I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 17Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Minato's Laundromat GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 30
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Noss and Zakuro GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.00 July 30
ORIGIN GN 5Please Vertical US$12.95 July 30
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 23Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! The Invincible Saint and the Quest for Fluff GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 5Please Vertical US$24.95 July 30
Shy GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
The Summer You Were There GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 30
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 10Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 30
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Three Exorcism Siblings GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 July 30
The Titan's Bride GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 30
Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 30
Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 30
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 30
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 30

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 11Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$6.99 July 30
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 31
I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! - Betrothed GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Minato's Laundromat GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Noss and Zakuro GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30
ORIGIN GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 23Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! The Invincible Saint and the Quest for Fluff GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 30
Shy GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
The Summer You Were There GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 10Please Seven Seas US$8.99 July 30
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
A Tail's Tale GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 July 31
Three Exorcism Siblings GN 2Please Titan US$8.99 July 30
Through the Viewport: Child of a Ruined World GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 31
To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 30
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 30
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 30

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$15.00 August 1
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 July 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 31
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 7Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 August 1
I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 August 1
Moon Blossom Asura: The Ruthless Reincarnated Mercenary Forms the Ultimate Army Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 29
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 1
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 31
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 1
You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 1

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Tomba! Special Edition PS5, Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Limited Run Games US$19.99 August 1


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
