News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 28-August 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
To Your Eternity anime, Noss and Zakuro manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Lupin the 3rd: Princess of the Breeze! BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.99
|July 30
|Lupin the 3rd: The Secret Page of Marco Polo! BDCite
|Discotek
|US$39.99
|July 30
|Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|July 30
|MazinKaiser OVA BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|July 30
|Space Emperor God Sigma SDBDPlease
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|July 30
|To Your Eternity Season 1 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|July 30
|Urusei Yatsura OVA BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|July 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|15 Minutes Before We Really Date Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 30
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 11Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|A Condition Called Love GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Fire Force Omnibus GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|July 30
|The Great Cleric GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 30
|Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 30
|I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 30
|I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Minato's Laundromat GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 30
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered —AΩ— GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Noss and Zakuro GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.00
|July 30
|ORIGIN GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|July 30
|The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! The Invincible Saint and the Quest for Fluff GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|July 30
|Shy GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|The Summer You Were There GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 30
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 30
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Three Exorcism Siblings GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|July 30
|The Titan's Bride GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 30
|Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 30
|Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 30
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 30
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 30
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 11Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
|How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 31
|I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! - Betrothed GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Minato's Laundromat GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Noss and Zakuro GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
|ORIGIN GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! The Invincible Saint and the Quest for Fluff GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Saving Sweets for After-Hours GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 30
|Shy GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|The Summer You Were There GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|July 30
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|A Tail's Tale GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|July 31
|Three Exorcism Siblings GN 2Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|July 30
|Through the Viewport: Child of a Ruined World GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 31
|To Save the World, Can You Wake Up the Morning After with a Demi-Human? GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|The Vampire and His Pleasant Companions GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 30
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 30
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 30
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 7Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|August 1
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|July 30
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 31
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 7Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 1
|I'm the Heroic Knight of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 1
|Moon Blossom Asura: The Ruthless Reincarnated Mercenary Forms the Ultimate Army Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 29
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 1
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 31
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 1
|You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 1
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Tomba! Special Edition PS5, Switch, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Limited Run Games
|US$19.99
|August 1
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.