North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 21-27
posted on by Alex Mateo
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime; Aria of the Beech Forest, My Name Is Zero manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Kitty's Portraits of Passion BD
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|July 23
Kitty's Private Passions BD
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|July 23
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$144.98
|July 23
Oshi no Ko Season 1 Limited Edition Steelbook BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$129.98
|July 23
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 1 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|July 23
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|July 23
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|July 23
Aria of the Beech Forest GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Ayakashi Triangle GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 23
Blue Lock GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 23
Boy's Abyss GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
Chained Soldier GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
COLORLESS GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 23
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
The Eminence in Shadow GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Game of Familia GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 23
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|July 23
Kind of a Wolf GN
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$21.99
|July 23
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 9
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 23
Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 23
My Name Is Zero GN 1
|Titan
|US$12.99
|July 23
My Oh My, Atami-kun GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
No Longer Heroine GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|July 23
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 23
A Sign of Affection GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|July 23
This Wolf Is Not Scary GN
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Vampeerz GN 5
|Denpa
|US$13.95
|July 23
The Villainess and the Demon Knight GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 23
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 23
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock "Super Love" Mode?! GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 24
Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection GN
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 23
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
Aria of the Beech Forest GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Boy's Abyss GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Chained Soldier GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
COLORLESS GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 18
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
DAYS GN 42
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 24
Delicious in Dungeon GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
The Eminence in Shadow GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 10
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Gachiakuta GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
Gamaran: Shura GN 22
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
Game of Familia GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Gate: Where the JSDF Fought GNs 1-3
|alphapolis
|US$7.00 each
|July 26
GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 23
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|July 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies GNs 1-3
|alphapolis
|US$7.00 each
|July 26
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 24
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 23
Kill Blue GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 23
Kind of a Wolf GN
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|July 23
Leave Me Alone I Want to Enjoy Cheat Life with My Familiar GN 1
|alphapolis
|US$7.00
|July 26
Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
Me & Roboco GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 23
Miss Savage Fang: The Strongest Mercenary in History Is Reincarnated as an Unstoppable Noblewoman GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
My Engagement Got Broken off (lol) GN 3
|alphapolis
|US$7.00
|July 26
My Journey to Her GN
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 4
|alphapolis
|US$7.00
|July 26
My Role As The Villainess Is Over! GNs 1-3
|alphapolis
|US$7.00 each
|July 26
My Name Is Zero GN 1
|Titan
|US$12.99
|July 23
My Oh My, Atami-kun GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
No Longer Heroine GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
PPPPPP GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 23
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Record of Wortenia War GN 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 24
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Reincarnated Old Hag Can't Leave Things Alone! - second life of a former unscrupulous empress- GN 3
|alphapolis
|US$7.00
|July 26
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 24
The Rip-Off Izakaya GNs 1-3
|alphapolis
|US$7.00 each
|July 26
A Sign of Affection GN 9
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
Teppu GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|July 23
This Reincarnated Countess Is Trying to Escape From Her Prince GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|July 22
This Time I Will Find Happiness! GN 4
|alphapolis
|US$7.00
|July 26
This Wolf Is Not Scary GN
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 23
Vampeerz GN 5
|Denpa
|US$7.99
|July 23
The Villainess and the Demon Knight GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 23
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|July 23
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Summer Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Classroom For Heroes Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 5 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|July 23
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Ishura Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 23
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 25
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Riku Can't Be a Goddess Novel 23
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 23
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|July 23
The Trials of Chiyodaku: Running the Supreme Court of Another World With My Sister Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Summer Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|July 23
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story Novel 10
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
Classroom For Heroes Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|July 23
The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 25
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 26
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 26
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
Ishura Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 22
Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 22
The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 26
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 26
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 25
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
Seventh Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 23
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 15
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 25
The Trials of Chiyodaku: Running the Supreme Court of Another World With My Sister Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 23
The Troubles of Miss Nicola the Exorcist Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 22
The Water Magician Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 23
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|July 24
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Earth Defense Force 6 PS5, PS4, PC game
|D3 Publisher
|US$59.99
|July 26
The New Denpa Men Switch game
|Genius Sonority
|Free-to-play
|July 22
One Piece Odyssey Switch game
|Bandai Namco
|US$49.99
|July 26
SNK Vs. CAPCOM SVC Chaos PS4, Switch game
|SNK
|US$19.99
|July 22
Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Switch game
|Aksys Games
|US$49.99
|July 25
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Yana Toboso Artworks Black Butler Book 4 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$45.00
|July 23
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.