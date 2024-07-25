North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 21-27

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Summer Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 13 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 3 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story Novel 10 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

Classroom For Heroes Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

The Eminence in Shadow Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$9.99 July 23

The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 2 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25

The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26

The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26

The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Novel 12 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

Ishura Novel 7 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 7 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 11 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 22

Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 22

The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26

The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 13 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 25 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

Seventh Novel 8 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 23

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 15 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 6 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25

The Trials of Chiyodaku : Running the Supreme Court of Another World With My Sister Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23

The Troubles of Miss Nicola the Exorcist Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 22

The Water Magician Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 23