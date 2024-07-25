×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 21-27

posted on by Alex Mateo
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion, My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime; Aria of the Beech Forest, My Name Is Zero manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kitty's Portraits of Passion BDPlease Kitty Media US$29.99 July 23
Kitty's Private Passions BDCite Kitty Media US$29.99 July 23
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Aniplex of America US$144.98 July 23
Oshi no Ko Season 1 Limited Edition Steelbook BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$129.98 July 23
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 July 23
Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 July 23

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection GN (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 July 23
Aria of the Beech Forest GN 1Cite Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Ayakashi Triangle GN 10AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 July 23
Blue Lock GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 23
Boy's Abyss GN 6Please Viz Media US$14.99 July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
Chained Soldier GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
COLORLESS GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 23
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 23
Delicious in Dungeon GN 14Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
The Eminence in Shadow GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Game of Familia GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 23
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 5Please Viz Media US$25.00 July 23
Kind of a Wolf GNPlease Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$21.99 July 23
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 23
Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 23
My Name Is Zero GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 July 23
My Oh My, Atami-kun GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
No Longer Heroine GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 July 23
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 23
A Sign of Affection GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 July 23
This Wolf Is Not Scary GNPlease Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Vampeerz GN 5Please Denpa US$13.95 July 23
The Villainess and the Demon Knight GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 23
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 23

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100th Time's the Charm: She Was Executed 99 Times, So How Did She Unlock “Super Love” Mode?! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 24
Alley: Junji Ito Story Collection GNCite Viz Media US$11.99 July 23
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
Aria of the Beech Forest GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Boy's Abyss GN 6Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Chained Soldier GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
COLORLESS GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23
DAYS GN 42Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 24
Delicious in Dungeon GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
The Eminence in Shadow GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Excellent Property, Rejects for Residents GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Gachiakuta GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
Gamaran: Shura GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
Game of Familia GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Gate: Where the JSDF Fought GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$7.00 each July 26
GOGOGOGO-GO-GHOST! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 23
His Majesty the Demon King's Housekeeper GN 6Please Seven Seas US$6.99 July 23
Honey Lemon Soda GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
I Aim For a Relaxed Life in Another World with the Fluffies GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$7.00 each July 26
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 24
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 - Stone Ocean GN 5Please Viz Media US$16.99 July 23
Kill Blue GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 23
Kind of a Wolf GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 July 23
Leave Me Alone I Want to Enjoy Cheat Life with My Familiar GN 1Please alphapolis US$7.00 July 26
Magical Angel Creamy Mami and the Spoiled Princess GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23
Me & Roboco GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 23
Miss Savage Fang: The Strongest Mercenary in History Is Reincarnated as an Unstoppable Noblewoman GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
My Engagement Got Broken off (lol) GN 3Please alphapolis US$7.00 July 26
My Journey to Her GNPlease Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
My Lady Just Wants to Relax GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.00 July 26
My Role As The Villainess Is Over! GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$7.00 each July 26
My Name Is Zero GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 July 23
My Oh My, Atami-kun GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
No Longer Heroine GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
PPPPPP GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 23
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Record of Wortenia War GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 24
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Reincarnated Old Hag Can't Leave Things Alone! - second life of a former unscrupulous empress- GN 3Please alphapolis US$7.00 July 26
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist In Another World GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 24
The Rip-Off Izakaya GNs 1-3Please alphapolis US$7.00 each July 26
A Sign of Affection GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
Teppu GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 July 23
This Reincarnated Countess Is Trying to Escape From Her Prince GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 July 22
This Time I Will Find Happiness! GN 4Please alphapolis US$7.00 July 26
This Wolf Is Not Scary GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 July 23
Vampeerz GN 5Please Denpa US$7.99 July 23
The Villainess and the Demon Knight GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 23
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 July 23

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Summer Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 13Cite Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Classroom For Heroes Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 5 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$20.00 July 23
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Novel 12Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Ishura Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 7Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 23
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 13Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 25Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Riku Can't Be a Goddess Novel 23Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 23
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 15Please Yen Press US$16.00 July 23
The Trials of Chiyodaku: Running the Supreme Court of Another World With My Sister Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons: Dance of Summer Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 July 23
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 13Cite Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
Bride of the Barrier Master Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
Classroom For Heroes Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
The Eminence in Shadow Novel 5Please Yen Press US$9.99 July 23
The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
From Two-Bit Baddie to Total Heartthrob: This Villainess Will Cross-Dress to Impress! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26
The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt Novel 12Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
Ishura Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 22
Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 22
The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 26
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 13Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 25Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
Seventh Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 23
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town Novel 15Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 25
The Trials of Chiyodaku: Running the Supreme Court of Another World With My Sister Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 23
The Troubles of Miss Nicola the Exorcist Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 22
The Water Magician Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 23
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 July 24

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Earth Defense Force 6 PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease D3 Publisher US$59.99 July 26
The New Denpa Men Switch gameCite Genius Sonority Free-to-play July 22
One Piece Odyssey Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$49.99 July 26
SNK Vs. CAPCOM SVC Chaos PS4, Switch gamePlease SNK US$19.99 July 22
Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Switch gamePlease Aksys Games US$49.99 July 25

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Yana Toboso Artworks Black Butler Book 4 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$45.00 July 23


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
