Judging by screen time, you'd think this is an Oba episode. After all, he is right there in the thick of things. There is his fight with Kenichi, his attempt to avert the meltdown of the Mothership reactor, and the subsequent destruction of Tokyo. And while far from what anyone would call a complete success—especially as we watch half the supporting cast get vaporized in a massive alien explosion—his effort is not meaningless. He set out to save the woman he loved—and he did that if nothing else.

However, as exciting and action-packed as his adventure might be, is the set dressing of the episode. This series is not, nor has it ever been, about the aliens and the end of the world. Rather this anime is about the relationship between two girls and the normal life they lead in extraordinary times. This episode is the climax of their relationship—where everything is laid bare between them.

As revelation upon revelation has been piled upon us throughout this series, one question has remained: How much does Ouran remember of her past life? Does she remember it all or is she just driven by some ethereal subconscious desire to keep Kadode safe and happy? Over this episode, however, it becomes obvious that Ouran knows what's coming. With the odd movements of the Mothership and Oba leaving her to head off into danger, it's clear that the end of the world she was told about in the original timeline is coming to pass.

In this second life, Ouran has given her all for Kadode. She's ignored the world around her and never shared the knowledge she has within her. Only Kadode has mattered—nothing else. Yet, in the end, she finally forces herself to confront the thought looming over her entire life. She is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of humans and aliens—and that number is about to jump into the millions if not billions.

In any objective sense, Ouran is the villain of this story. She put the life of one girl over the fate of not only her other friends and family but over humanity in its entirety. The result is an evil so large, who could judge her? She has long since steeled herself for what is to come—and even feels relief once it does—but, in the end, there is one person's opinion that matters far more than her own. And so, mere minutes before the world ends, Ouran asks Kadode the only question that matters: “What would you do if the world were to end and it was my fault?”

Kadode's response says it all. “I guess that's okay. Even if every person in the world became your enemy, I will still be on your side. Because, Ontan, you are absolute.”

Unlike the one in the original timeline, this Kadode is without delusions of grandeur. She doesn't fall into the trap that there is a strict ideal of justice—one that only she can see and deliver. She doesn't rage against the world and the unfairness of it—doesn't make that the core of her being. Instead, the center of her world is Ouran—and despite the utter normalcy of her life, she's truly happy.

To Ouran, Kadode's response is not one of forgiveness, it's pure acceptance without judgment. It might as well be a confession of love—a love far beyond anything romantic. And in the face of something so pure and unconditional, Ouran feels the need to reciprocate—to show her love for Kadode unmistakably: with a kiss. And, moments later, as the world as they know it ends, the two girls stand hand in hand, certain that they can keep on living as long as they are together.

