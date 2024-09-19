Interest
Venom: The Last Dance & Birth of Kitaro Collaborate in New Video
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
When it comes to collaborations, some make sense like Godzilla and King Kong. Sometimes they are odd, albeit connected by a theme, such as this year's Dune and Gundam Seed Freedom collaboration. As Japan enters the spooky season, two vastly different movies join forces for a video screening in theaters: the R15+-rated edition of The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe and Venom: The Last Dance.
The official X (formerly Twitter) accounts for the two movies announced the collaboration on Wednesday and teased a shortened version of the video. Junichi Suwabe (Japanese voice of Venom's Eddie Brock) and Hidenobu Kikuchi (Kitarō's Shigeru Mizuki) narrate the video called “The Evilest Partner Autumn Festival 2024."
最凶相棒秋祭2024 コラボ解禁— 映画『鬼太郎誕生 ゲゲゲの謎』公式〈真生版〉10月4日（金）ふたたび (@kitaroanime50th) September 17, 2024
🟨 ⬛️ 🟨 ⬛️
『#鬼太郎誕生 ゲゲゲの謎 真生版』10/4公開
❌
『#ヴェノム：ザ・ラストダンス』10/25～先行上映
🎙️ナレーション：#木内秀信 ❌ #諏訪部順一
コラボ映像フル尺版は映画館にて上映中🎬
（一部除く）
詳細はこちらhttps://t.co/NLwQ6hgurt pic.twitter.com/meVNNBxhUG
The Evilest Partner Autumn Festival 2024 collaboration revealed
🟨 ⬛️ 🟨 ⬛️
The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe Shinsei-ban opens on October 4
❌
Venom : The Last Dance advance screenings start on October 25
🎙️Narration: Hidenobu Kikuchi ❌ Junichi Suwabe
The full-length version of the collaboration video is now showing in theaters🎬
(With some exceptions)
Details
https://toei-screeninginfo.azurewebsites.net/theaterlist/02…
⬛️🟨最凶相棒秋祭2024 コラボ映像解禁🟨⬛️— 映画『ヴェノム』公式 (@VenomMovieJP) September 17, 2024
『#ヴェノム：ザ・ラストダンス』10/25～先行上映
❌
『#鬼太郎誕生 ゲゲゲの謎 真生版』10/4公開
💥俺たちの相棒はニンゲンじゃない
💥今まで明かされてない秘密
💥#諏訪部順一 ❌ #木内秀信 #俺たちはヴェノムだ 🔥… pic.twitter.com/sMumsqNuxv
⬛️🟨The Evilest Partner Autumn Festival 2024 collaboration video revealed🟨⬛️
Venom : The Last Dance advance screenings start on October 25
❌
The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe Shinsei-ban opens on October 4
💥Our partners are not human
💥Secrets that have never been revealed
💥Junich Suwabe ❌ Hidenobu Kikuchi
#WeAreVenom🔥
The full-length version of the collaboration video is now showing in theaters🎬
(With some exceptions)
Details➡️https://venom-movie.jp/theater.html
The Japanese website for Venom: The Last Dance lists the theaters in which the video will run and also when it will leave each individual theater. The site states the video will run during the intermission between films. To see the video in Japan, it's best to enter the theater 10 minutes before your movie starts.
