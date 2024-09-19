Venom: The Last Dance & Birth of Kitaro Collaborate in New Video

When it comes to collaborations, some make sense like Godzilla and King Kong . Sometimes they are odd, albeit connected by a theme, such as this year's Dune and Gundam Seed Freedom collaboration. As Japan enters the spooky season, two vastly different movies join forces for a video screening in theaters: the R15+-rated edition of The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe and Venom: The Last Dance.

Image via The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe anime's X/Twitter account

The official X (formerly Twitter ) accounts for the two movies announced the collaboration on Wednesday and teased a shortened version of the video. Junichi Suwabe (Japanese voice of Venom's Eddie Brock) and Hidenobu Kikuchi (Kitarō's Shigeru Mizuki) narrate the video called “The Evilest Partner Autumn Festival 2024."

The Evilest Partner Autumn Festival 2024 collaboration revealed



The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe Shinsei-ban opens on October 4

Venom: The Last Dance advance screenings start on October 25



Narration: Hidenobu Kikuchi and Junichi Suwabe



The full-length version of the collaboration video is now showing in theaters

Details

The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe Shinsei-ban opens on October 4

The Japanese website for Venom: The Last Dance lists the theaters in which the video will run and also when it will leave each individual theater. The site states the video will run during the intermission between films. To see the video in Japan, it's best to enter the theater 10 minutes before your movie starts.