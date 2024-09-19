Voice Actress Mikako Komatsu Expecting Her 2nd Child

Image via x.com ©小松未可子

Mikako Komatsu , voice of Rebecca Bluegarden from Edens Zero , announced that she was expecting her second child in a short but seasonal message to her fans on Instagram on September 18:

Komatsu wrote (roughly translated):

It's moon-viewing season.



It seems yesterday was the harvest moon and a very beautiful moon was visible, but I couldn't see it lol, so I decorated a moon-viewing motif with flowers.🌙



Apart from such mysterious greetings, I have an announcement to make to everyone.



I have been blessed with my second child!

I am due to give birth around winter next year.



I am currently in the stable period, and am working while taking care of my health every day.



I hope the baby will be born safely, and I will spend my time peacefully.



Thank you for your continued support!



Mikako Komatsu



P.S.

Even though this is Instagram, I didn't have any photos on hand. So I'm making do with old photos from Nabana no Sato, but it's so beautiful!

At the time of writing, Komatsu has received nearly 10,500 likes and just under 400 responses, a majority of which are congratulations from her fans.

Komatsu has also appeared in the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise as Fels, Jujutsu Kaisen as Maki Zenin, Star Twinkle Precure as Madoka Kaguya (Cure Selene), among others. Her full CV can be found through her agency.