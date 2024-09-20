News
Viz Licenses Magical Girl Dandelion Manga for Simulpub Release Starting in October
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kaeru Mizuho debuted manga about magical girl, shadow monster on August 24
The official X/Twitter accounts for Shogakukan's Sho-Comi magazine and Kaeru Mizuho revealed last week that Mizuho's Magical Girl Dandelion (Mahо̄ Shо̄jo Dandelion) manga was coming soon in English from Viz Media. Viz Media confirmed to ANN on Friday that it has licensed the manga and will release it as a simulpub in early October. Mizuho shared an illustration:Mizuho debuted the manga in Sho-Comi on August 24.
The story follows a magical girl named Tanpopo Ohanami who teams up with the shadow monster Shade, who should be her enemy, to fight for the ones they love.
Sources: Email correspondence, Sho-Comi's X/Twitter account, Kaeru Mizuho's X/Twitter account