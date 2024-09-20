Viz Licenses Magical Girl Dandelion Manga for Simulpub Release Starting in October

Jean-Karlo evaluates Nintendo's decision to file suit against Pal World developer Pocketpair, has some advice for fighting game fans, plus more game news than you can shake a joystick at!

― Welcome back, everyone! It's the week before the Tokyo Game Show, so there's very clearly not a lot to talk about. Yep, this is definitely a slow column, I tell you what; no big surprises happened this week. ... O...