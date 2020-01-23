Visual, Merch Revealed for JoJo Part 5 Escape Game

A new visual and merchandise were revealed for the upcoming multi-city JoJo's Bizarre Adventure -themed escape game. "Escape from the Bizarre Museum of JoJo" lets players take on the roles of Giorno and Bucciarati while trying to escape from a mysterious museum in completely original scenario.

The new key visual shows Giorno and company trapped inside a museum showcase box. The visual isn't random; it hints at a major part of the game itself.

In addition, there are 11 kinds of original, limited-edition merchandise planned for the event, including hoodies, bags, pouches, clipboards, and clear files. A pamphlet with comments from production staff and the voice actors from the series and salted caramels based on that famous scene when Bruno attempts to discover whether Giorno is lying or not will be available. There will also be bonus goods, including sticky notes, for customers that spend over 3,000 Yen On merchandise.

The experience starts at the Nagasaki Peace Center Hall on January 25 and 26. Tickets go on sale on December 10. The full schedule can be found on SCRAP 's official website.

The escape room is the third collaboration with Real Escape Games following the "Escape From JoJo's Bizarre Amusement Park" and "Escape From JoJo's Bizarre Mansion" events.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind premiered last October, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Viz Media has licensed the anime. The show's last two episodes aired on July 28. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the anime on October 26.

Source: Comic Natalie