Shueisha Games, NetEase Games Reveal unVEIL the world Smartphone RPG With Designs by Posuka Demizu

Companies reveal 1st character design for "tactical hero summoning RPG"

Shueisha Games announced at its booth at Tokyo Game Show on Thursday that it is partnering with NetEase Games to develop a "tactical hero summoning RPG" titled unVEIL the world . The game will release for iOS and Android. The Promised Neverland artist Posuka Demizu is designing the characters for the game.

NetEase Games has revealed the character designs for one of the characters, Yuta Lassica.

The single-player game will be free to play with optional in-app purchases. NetEase Games describes the game:

The tactical hero summoning RPG game system is based on an epic story centered on a huge tower and dynamic characters who take on challenges presented by the tower. Players will be able to unravel the mysteries of this world that only those who enter these lands can touch.

Shueisha established Shueisha Games as a new wholly owned affiliated company in February. The company aims to develop smartphone games with original concepts and character designs from manga creators from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The company is also supporting several games through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for indie developers.

Booth photo by Matt Hodgkins