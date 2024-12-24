Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season's 13th, final episode aired on Tuesday

The staff for the television anime of Tsukikage and Chyko 's Let This Grieving Soul Retire! ( Nageki no Bōrei wa Intai Shitai: Saijaku Hunter ni Yoru Saikyō Party Ikusei-jutsu ) light novel series announced in a video on Wednesday that the anime will get a second season.

Chyko also drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's second season:

Image courtesy of GREE © 槻影・チーコ／マイクロマガジン社／「嘆きの亡霊」製作委員会

It's the golden age for treasure hunters—adventurers hungry for wealth, fame, power, and glory, who risk their lives in treasure vaults throughout the world. “Let's become treasure hunters.” Krai and his childhood friends swore to become the greatest of them all, but that dream should have died the day Krai realized he wasn't cut out for the job! Yet expectations continue to mount, right along with Krai's fear for his life. While his childhood friends climb closer toward their dream, this grieving soul has one simple wish: to pack it all in and retire!

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

The anime stars:

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch , The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ) directed the first season at Zero-G , and was also credited as the sound director, with Saber Links on sound production. Hideki Shirane ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Aria the Scarlet Ammo , Date A Live ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yūsuke Isouchi ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It ) and Shingo Fujisaki designed the characters. Ryōhei Sataka ( Release the Spyce , D4DJ First Mix , Do It Yourself!! ) composed the music, with Avex Pictures on music production. Lezel performed the opening theme song "Kattō Tomorrow" (Conflict Tomorrow), and Pmarusama performed the "Scream!" ending theme song.

The anime debuted on October 1. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Tsukikage began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in December 2018. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Chyko in August 2018, and published the 12th volume on September 30. Sol Press licensed the novel series in 2020, but never released it. J-Novel Club announced the license rescue for the title in July 2022, and released the first volume in March 2023. J-Novel Club will debut the sixth novel volume on January 13.

Rai Hebino debuted the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on September 27. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and will publish the ninth volume on February 18.

