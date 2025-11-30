m-flo Group Stops Public Activities After New Album, Concert in February to 'Prepare for Next Stage'

Hip-hop group's 10th album Superliminal launches on February 18

Japanese hip-hop group m-flo announced on Friday that they will not be putting out any new work or performing in live events after their February 19 performance at Tokyo Garden Theater as they will be taking a "liminal period." The group stated that they will not be active publicly for some time in order "to search for new sounds, new encounters, and new inspirations to prepare ourselves for the next stage ahead."

The year 2025 is the group's 25th anniversary. Their 10th and latest album Superliminal will launch on February 18.

The group began when friends Verbal and Taku Takahashi met singer LISA and launched the group in 1998. Since then, they have released nine studio albums. The group produced six of those after LISA 's departure in 2002, but before the group reunited with LISA in December 2017.

Anime Expo hosted m-flo 's first U.S. performance in July 2018. The OTAQUEST LIVE concert event also hosted m-flo at The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles in July 2019. Anime Boston hosted the group for a performance in April 2020.

m-flo performed the eighth ending theme song for the Black Clover anime and the second opening theme song for the 2003 Astro Boy anime. The group also provided the music for the Amazing Nuts! anime and the Appleseed: Ex Machina film. More recently the group composed music for and performed the ending theme song for the New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT anime.