22/7 Performs Ending Theme for The Beginning After the End Anime's 2nd Season

New character designs revealed

The staff for the television anime of TurtleMe 's The Beginning After The End web novel and its webcomic adaptation revealed on Sunday 22/7 will perform the ending theme song for the anime's second season.

The staff also revealed on Sunday the first season will re-air in Japan starting in January with cast audio commentary.

The staff also revealed new character designs for Faylis (voiced by Shinnosuke Tokudome ), Tessia (voiced by Kana Ichinose ), and Vio (voiced by Moe Nagamuta ), pictured left to right in the below image.

Image via The Beginning After the End anime's website © 「最強の王様」製作委員会

The second season will debut in April 2026 on the +Ultra programming block on Fuji TV , Kansai TV , and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the second season as it airs in Japan.

The first season of the anime premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide excluding Asia (but including India), and also streamed an English dub as well as a French dub.

The anime, which was initially billed as "Season 1," will have 24 episodes. Tapas has stated the anime is the first anime adaptation of an American web novel and webcomic.

Keitarō Motonaga ( Date A Live first three seasons, Katanagatari , Jormungand ) is directing the anime at Studio A-Cat . Takamitsu Kōno ( Utawarerumono: The False Faces , Absolute Duo ) is overseeing the series scripts. Masami Sueoka ( The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord's Army was a Human ) is the character designer, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ) is composing the music. Slow Curve is producing the anime.

TurtleMe is the story supervisor and executive producer. Tapas Entertainment's Mike Zhu, Kevin Nicklaus, and TurtleMe LLC's Gabrielle Luu are also executive producers on the series.

The anime's Japanese title is Saikyō no Ō-sama, Nidome no Jinsei wa Nani wo Suru? , which is the title of the webcomic in Japan.

TurtleMe 's web novel series launched in English on Tapas in January 2017. Tapas describes the story:

The Beginning After The End follows the thrilling journey of King Grey, a once-powerful ruler reborn into a vibrant world of magic, mythical creatures, and epic battles. Now living as Arthur Leywin, a boy with untapped potential, he discovers that his new life is filled with danger and adventure at every turn. From mastering powerful spells to facing fierce enemies, Arthur must use his skills and wits to protect those he cares about and uncover the secrets of his mysterious reincarnation. Along the way, he finds friendship, challenges, and a destiny that could reshape the very world around him.

The webcomic launched on Tapas in July 2018. TurtleMe is in charge of the story and adaptation for the webcomic. The webcomic started with artist Fuyuki23 , but the artist changed in June 2023 for Season 6 to Rise Entertainment. The webcomic went on hiatus in August 2024, and returned in October 2024. For the return, MGK-story is producing the webcomic. Season 6 ended on July 3, and the series is now on hiatus.

Yen Press is releasing the webcomic in print, and released the ninth volume on November 25.

The franchise is available in seven languages worldwide, and has more than 61.8 million reads, with more than 36.1 million for the webcomic and more than 25.7 million for the web novel. The franchise globally grosses nearly US$500,000 monthly.

The web novel series had a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for print editions. The campaign funded "Premium Editions of Volumes 1-3 of TurtleMe 's acclaimed series." Rocketship Entertainment , a Ringo award-winning publisher and entertainment company that is publishing the Let's Play web comic in print, is operating the Kickstarter .